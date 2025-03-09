"Let the apologies be as loud": Hailey Van Lith's turnaround season at TCU draws acclaim from Chiney Ogwumike

Hailey Van Lith had a difficult 2023/24 season with the LSU Tigers. Van Lith was meant to be an x-factor on a Tigers side looking to earn back-to-back national championships.

However, the shifty guard failed to live up to expectations and she was scapegoated for her performance versus the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes in an Elite 8 loss. In the aftermath of the loss, Van Lith decided to take her talents to TCU, where she'd be an undisputed starter.

Van Lith has performed so well at TCU that NCAA hoops analyst and former WNBA All-Star Chiney Ogwumike sang her praises. On the set of College GameDay, Ogwumike said on Sunday,

"Let the apologies be as loud as the disrespect when it comes to Hailey Van Lith."

Hailey Van Lith has been the primary offensive weapon for the TCU Horned Frogs. Her catalogue of skills has been on full display on a side where the pressure is significantly lesser than Louisville and LSU. Van Lith is playing without the constant concerns of disappointing a fan base.

For instance, the senior guard is averaging collegiate basketball career highs in assists (5.4) and field goal percentage (45.7%). These are skills that would serve her well at the professional level.

Will Hailey Van Lith be a first-round pick in 2025 WNBA draft?

There's a chance that Hailey Van Lith will be selected in the first round of the 2025 WNBA draft. However, it's a long shot considering the high number of talented guards set to turn pro at the end of the collegiate season.

Hence, it's more likely that Van Lith will go off the board in the mid to late second round or early in the third. At least she'd get a chance to improve as an all-rounder without the pressures of being a number-one pick.

Teams like the Chicago Sky and the newly added Golden State Valkyries need a new PG, and Van Lith could be perfect for the task. Such could be a masterstroke if either team gets Van Lith in a late round.

Van Lith has come some way from being somewhat cooked by a Caitlin Clark-led Iowa Hawkeyes side, which only improves her draft stock.

