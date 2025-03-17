"Let the madness begin": Fans go wild as NCAA reveals full women's March Madness bracket and schedule

College basketball fans went wild when the NCAA released the 2025 March Madness bracket and schedule for women's basketball on Sunday. The NCAA Selection Committee awarded defending champion South Carolina, UCLA, Texas, and USC the No. 1 seeds in the regionals, which will be held in Spokane, Washington, and Birmingham, Alabama.

There were some surprises in the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds with NC State, Duke, UConn and TCU earning the second seeds in the regionals, relegating former AP No. 1 Notre Dame to No. 3 seed along with LSU, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

Ohio State, Kentucky, Baylor and Maryland were placed as the No. 4 seeds while Ole Miss, Alabama, Kansas State and Tennessee secured the No. 5 seeds.

Last season's national championship runner-up Iowa was ranked No. 6 along with West Virginia, Florida State and Michigan. Louisville, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Michigan State were given the No. 7 seeds and Richmond, Utah, California and Illinois were placed as No. 8 seeds.

Fans shared their reactions on social media, with one user writing:

"Let the madness begin! Can’t wait to see how this plays out. 🏀 #WomensMarchMadness."

Other college basketball enthusiasts echoed the fan's statement, sharing their love.

"Womens march Madness bracket is so near and i love it," a social media follower said.

"Teams are ready to battle for the national championship in a thrilling competition," another noted.

"Let’s get it going," a fan said.

Other fans viewed the prospective USC-UConn showdown in the Spokane Regionals 4 as a national final-caliber type of clash

"USC vs UCONN, Thst the game they wanna see….too bad won’t be in the final," one fan said.

"Why put USC and UConn on the same side of the bracket?," another user asked.

Iowa State-Princeton clash starts NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament

The 2025 NCAA Tournament begins Wednesday with the First Four showdown between No. 11 seeds Iowa State and Princeton. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET with the winner facing Michigan in the first round on Saturday.

After the Cyclones-Tigers clash is an equally exciting matchup between No. 16 seeds UC San Diego and Southern at 9 p.m. ET. The winner goes on to face No. 1 seed UCLA on Saturday.

The following day, No. 11-seeds Columbia and Washington face each other at 7 p.m. ET for the right to meet No. 6 West Virginia on Saturday. The other First Four meeting will be No. 16 High Point and William & Mary with the winner taking on No. 1 Texas on Saturday.

Look out for more developments and updates on the 2025 NCAA Tournament as we count down to the First Four's tipoff on Tuesday for the men's division and Wednesday for the women's side.

