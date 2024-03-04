Lisa Bluder salary: How much does the Iowa HC make? Contract details, tenure and more explored

Lisa Bluder has led the Iowa women's basketball team since the turn of the century. The native of Marion, Iowa became the Hawkeyes head coach after spending a decade at Drake.

Her tenure has been successful, leading the team to some milestone achievements. Bluder has led the Hawkeyes to two Big Ten regular-season titles and four Big Ten Tournament successes. She's also been the conference Coach of the Year on three occasions.

She is known to be one of the highest-paid coaches in the women's college basketball landscape. Let's take a look at the salary of Lisa Bluder.

What is Lisa Bluder’s salary at Iowa?

Lisa Bluder was rewarded with a new contract by Iowa that extended her stay to 2029 in the summer of 2023. This came after the coach led the program to its first NCAA Tournament championship game appearance in 2023, where it fell to Kim Mulkey’s LSU.

Her base salary in the new deal with the Hawkeyes is reported to be $1,0921,394. This is a significant improvement from the $838,506 she earned on the previous contract. The deal notably placed her No. 8 on the list of highest-paid women's college basketball coaches.

The new deal also secured Bluder $400,000 in supplemental guaranteed payment. This showcased a massive increase from the $115,000 on the previous contract. She also got a $250,000 longevity bonus and $30,000 to distribute among her assistants at her discretion. (via The Athletic)

Lisa Bluder contract bonuses

Lisa Bluder can increase her annual salary in the new contract through various bonuses and incentives. These incentives cover a range of achievements, including the team’s on-court performance, academic success as well as personal honors earned by the coach.

Bluder will be paid $100,000 by Iowa if she leads the Hawkeyes to the national championship title. She will also earn $100,000 for reaching the Final Four, $50,000 for reaching the Elite 8 and $50,000 for playing in the Sweet 16.

Her bonuses in the new contract also encompass $50,000 for winning 65% of her games every season and another $50,000 for winning the Big Ten regular season. This showcases the program's intent of performing very well in the regular season.

In the subsequent years of the deal, Bluder’s bonuses will become more lucrative. She will receive 15% of her annual salary with an Elite 8 appearance, 10% for reaching the Sweet 16, and 8% for earning an NCAA Tournament selection.