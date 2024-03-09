Lisa Leslie Award 2024 finalists: Full list of centers selected ft. Cameron Brink, Raegan Beers and more

As the 2023-24 NCAA Division I women's basketball regular season draws to a close, the race for the prestigious Lisa Leslie Award, honoring the nation's top center, has narrowed down to a talented group of finalists.

The Lisa Leslie Award, now in its seventh year, is named after one of the greatest players in women's basketball history. Leslie's illustrious career, which included four Olympic gold medals and three WNBA MVP awards, set the standard for excellence at the center position.

With that said, here are the five finalists for the 2024 Lisa Leslie Award.

Lisa Leslie Award 2024 finalists

Cameron Brink

Stanford's Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink, Stanford's star center, has been nothing short of dominant this season. Her 17.9 points per game and 12.0 rebounds per game ranked fourth and second in the Pac-12 respectively.

Brink's exceptional performance has earned her a well-deserved spot as one of the finalists for the prestigious Lisa Leslie Award. Adding to her accolades, she was recently crowned the Pac-12 Player of the Year, a testament to her all-around brilliance on the hardwood.

The projected No. 2 overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft has also etched her name in the record books, earning her third consecutive Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award.

With Brink spearheading the charge, the Cardinal enjoyed a strong season, finishing with an impressive 27-4 overall record and a 15-3 mark in Pac-12 play.

Kamilla Cardoso

South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso

Stepping into the shoes of Aliyah Boston, Kamilla Cardoso has shone brightly as South Carolina's new starting center.

The former ACC Freshman of the Year averaged a stellar 14.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game during her strongest collegiate regular season yet.

Cardoso's dominant play earned her well-deserved accolades: SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a spot on the All-SEC First Team. She becomes the fourth Gamecock to claim the defensive honor, extending the program's remarkable streak to five consecutive seasons with a player winning that award.

The senior's impact has been invaluable, guiding the No. 1 Gamecocks to an unblemished regular season record and the top seed in the SEC Tournament. Cardoso's consistent excellence and leadership have cemented her status as a finalist for the prestigious Lisa Leslie Award.

Raegan Beers

Oregon State's Raegan Beers

Raegan Beers' selection for the Lisa Leslie Award comes on the heels of earning second-team All-American honors from The Athletic, becoming the 11th player in program history to receive such recognition. Last season, she was named an All-America regional finalist by the WBCA, setting the stage for her continued ascent.

The star post's dominant play has been rewarded with all-conference honors for the second straight year. Beers has been the driving force for the Beavers, leading the team in scoring with 17.7 points per game and hauling in an impressive 10.6 rebounds per contest.

Under Beers' leadership, Oregon State enjoyed a successful campaign, amassing a 24-6 overall record and a respectable 12-6 mark in Pac-12 play. Her impact on both ends of the floor has been undeniable, making her a worthy finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award.

Mackenzie Holmes

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes

Mackenzie Holmes leads the Indiana Hoosiers with 20.7 points per game, having reached double figures in 26 out of 27 games this season. She also averages 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

On Feb. 11, Holmes surpassed Tyra Buss as the Indiana women’s basketball all-time leading scorer. She became the program’s all-time winningest player two in the recent win over No. 6 Iowa.

She was a recent pick for the All-Big Ten First Team. Holmes was chosen unanimously by the coaches and the media.

After a strong showing this season, she led the No.12 Indiana to a 24-4 overall record and 15-3 Big Ten record.

Elizabeth Kitley

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley

Elizabeth Kitley put on a dominant display this season for Virginia Tech. The senior center has been a force to be reckoned with, ranking second in the ACC in scoring (22.79 ppg), second in field goal percentage (55.6%), first in rebounds (11.38 rpg), second in blocks (2.07 bpg), first in double-doubles (19), and first in 30-point games with eight.

Kitley's play was recognized earlier this week when she was named the ACC's Player of the Year for a third consecutive season.

Kitley's ACC Player of the Year honor comes with her fourth consecutive first-team All-ACC selection, making her only the second player in conference history to accomplish this, after Duke's Elizabeth Williams. Additionally, she garnered All-Defensive Team honors for the third straight season.