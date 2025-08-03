"Looking like sisters": College hoops fans react to JuJu Watkins & Azzi Fudd's goofy dance moves for Future is Unrivaled

College basketball fans reacted to a short Instagram video clip that showed USC's JuJu Watkins and UConn's Azzi Fudd performing funny dance moves during the &quot;Future is Unrivaled&quot; event last July 31 in Miami, Florida.In the video, both players initially posed back-to-back with 6-foot-2 Watkins in front and the 5-foot-11 Fudd at the back. Moments later, Watkins moved to the left and Fudd to the right until they posed side-by-side. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeconds later, Fudd and Watkins did a short danceoff with both players ending up laughing at what they'd done. That didn't escape the fans' probing eyes, with one college basketball enthusiast commenting they showed sisterly-like resemblance when they're beside each other.&quot;Looking like sisterssssss 😍,&quot; the fan wrote.Top reaction on JuJu Watkins and Azzi Fudd's short video (Image Source: @unrivaledbasketball/Instagram)Another fan described them as the best ballers and best names in women's basketball after the departures of previous top stars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers to the professional ranks.&quot;Now this is it! Two of the best ballers and best names in WBB ☄️🔥🔥🔥,&quot; another college basketball enthusiast said.No. 2 reaction (Image Source: @unrivaledbasketball/Instagram)Other fans were amazed by the short video clip, with some fans commenting that it was a dream come true for them to see both players together and having fun.Other fan reactions (Image Source: @unrivaledbasketball/InstagramThe funny video has generated more than 28,000 likes since it was posted on Saturday.JuJu Watkins and Azzi Fudd lead the 14 Class of 2025 Unrivaled hoopersJuJu Watkins and Azzi Fudd led the list of 14 college basketball players who signed NIL deals with Unrivaled Basketball, according to an ESPN report.The other 12 are LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, UCLA's Lauren Betts, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, Sarah Strong (UConn), Olivia Miles (TCU), Madison Booker (Texas), Kiki Rice (UCLA), MiLaysia Fulwiley (LSU), Audi Crooks (Iowa State), Ta'Niya Latson (South Carolina), Syla Swords (Michigan) and Sienna Betts (UCLA).Johnson, who signed a previous NIL deal with Unrivaled in December last year, resumed her partnership with the basketball league with a new deal that coincided with the tie-up between her fellow women's college basketball players and Unrivaled.On July 31, they took part in &quot;The Future is Unrivaled Summit&quot; in Miami. The class joined in activities such as skill development sessions, content and merchandise shoots and group bonding activities.The Unrivaled Class of 2025 features players that have a combined 32 NCAA Tournament appearances, 25 Sweet 16 appearances, 14 Elite Eight appearances, 10 Final Four appearances and four National Championships.They also represented their country at the international level, either for USA Basketball or Canada Basketball and won gold medals, including the recent FIBA AmeriCup in Chile, where Johnson, Miles, Hidalgo, Booker, and Crooks represented Team USA and won the title.