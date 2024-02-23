Louisville basketball coaching candidates: 5 Kenny Payne replacements if HC gets fired in 2024 

Given the struggles of Louisville coach Kenny Payne, it's probably time to start pondering his replacement. Payne is just 12-47 in two years at Louisville, and the school has struggled to keep up fan interest. While no formal announcement has been made, it's harder and harder to envision Payne at Louisville next season. Here are five candidates for the job.

Top 5 Louisville basketball coaching candidates

5. Mick Cronin

UCLA coach Mick Cronin could end up at Louisville.

A Louisville assistant for two seasons, Cronin was discussed before as a potential Cardinal coach. Now, with his UCLA program struggling, the time might be right for a mutual reunion. While Cronin took UCLA to the Final Four in 2021, the Bruins are just 13-11 this season.

Cronin impressed many observers with his work at Cincinnati before taking the UCLA job. When he was hired by UCLA, he was one of just six NCAA coaches with a streak of nine or more consecutive years in the NCAA Tournament. He'd be a good fit at Louisville.

4. Eric Musselman

Along the same lines, Musselman has been impressive at Arkansas but has endured a difficult season there. After taking the Hogs to the Elite Eight in 2021 and 2022, Arkansas is just 13-13 this season. Musselman is paid over $4 million per year and is rumored to be somewhat disenchanted with Arkansas.

Meanwhile, he's an offense-first coach whose command of 21st-century styles of play would be welcomed at Louisville. Coming into this season, Musselman had won 20 or more games in each of his first eight seasons as a college head coach.

3. Jerome Tang

A longtime Baylor assistant, Tang took Kansas State to the Elite Eight last season in his first year as a head coach. However, KSU is on the NCAA bubble this year at just 15-11. Tang has a relatively low salary and could be more affordable than some of the more prominent possibilities for Louisville as a buyout.

Tang would bring a defensive-minded approach to Louisville that could play well in the ACC. He won over many Cardinal fans by knocking Kentucky out of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

2. Jamie Dixon

A few years ago, Dixon was one of the most sought-after coaches in the nation at Pittsburgh. He took Pitt to the Elite Eight in 2008 before eventually moving on to TCU. Dixon has won just two NCAA Tournament games in his eighth season at TCU.

Louisville would likely be an improvement for Dixon, and the Cardinals would benefit from his experience and impressive coaching resume. After hiring a first-time head coach in Payne, Dixon could be a likely choice for Louisville

1. Chris Beard

The only real issue with Beard was his domestic violence issue in Texas which landed him in Oxford, Mississippi. The Ole Miss job is usually considered one of the worst in the NCAA, but Beard has the Rebels poised to make the NCAA Tournament.

Louisville probably would prefer to not have a coach with a legal/character issue so soon on the heels of the multiple Pitino scandals. However, if the Cardinals could get him, they'd be silly not to nab Chris Beard.

Who do you think Louisville will hire? Any under-the-radar possibilities you'd like to see? We'd love to hear from you in our comments section.