Louisville basketball transfer portal: Top 5 takeaways as Pat Kelsey's squad retool for new season

The first season of the Pat Kelsey era at Louisville was a major success. Before the 2024 calendar year ended, Loisville had eclipsed the total victories of the past two seasons under Kenny Payne. Kelsey led Louisville to 27 wins, a top 25 ranking, and an NCAA Tournament berth.

But the transfer portal suggests that Kelsey is far from finished. Louisville went to the portal with abandon, as they did a year ago when Kelsey was hired and had to immediately cobble together a roster. Kelsey has more to work with, and also looks to have scaled some new heights. Here's the takeaways from Louisville's off-season portal experience heading into 2025-26.

5 takeaways from Louisville post portal

Louisville returnee J'Vonne Hadley will be helped by a tremendous portal class for Pat Kelsey. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. The portal guys will help Hadley

There's no way to guild this particular lily, but Louisville lost a ton of senior production from last season's team. Terrence Edwards, Chuckie Hepburn, 3-point ace Reyne Smith are all gone among others. But the significant returnee, J'Vonne Hadley, will be greatly helped by the portal additions. Hadley, who averaged 12.2 points and 7.3 boards per game last year, won't have to do it all.

4. The 3-point shooting game was big in the portal

The portal haul for Louisville was just three players. But all three-- Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell and Adrian Wooley-- are capable 3-point shooters. A year ago, Kelsey's Cards made 9.4 3-pointers per game (48th in the NCAA) but shot just 32.8% (244th nationally). Both of those numbers might increase in year two.

3. Adrian Wooley will be a household name in 2025-26

Because he played at Kennesaw State, Wooley isn't terribly well known. He will be soon. As a freshman at Kennesaw, Wooley averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He shot 42% from 3-point range and was the Conference USA Rookie of the Year. He'll be a sophomore star for Kelsey and the Cards.

2. The real portal winner might be Mikel Brown Jr.

All the portal guys are the handful of solid returnees help in another way. McDonald's All-American Mikel Brown Jr., who might have been forced to carry the mail in an otherwise depleted roster, now can mature and grow into a major role at his own pace. Standout freshmen are great, but they're even better when the team doesn't have to rely on them too heavily.

1.Don't forget the redshirted transfers from last year

Another part of last year's roster that gets overlooked are a trio of players who either couldn't play at all or who redshirted after an early injury. Kesean Pryor averaged 12 points per game in seven games before a season-ending injury. Big man Aly Khalifa and guard Kobe Rogers could also make big contributions. Yes, those guys are from last year's class, but they'll be effective part of this year's one.

