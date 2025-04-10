Louisville basketball transfer portal tracker: Full list of players set to leave and joining Pat Kelsey's squad

Head coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville Cardinals had a disappointing exit from the March Madness Tournament. They suffered an 89-75 exit to No. 9 Creighton in the first round.

With their season over, Kelsey and the Cardinals have shifted their focus to the transfer portal. Fortunately for them, they only have one player who has entered the portal. They also had three players commit to Louisville, including some of the top-ranked transfers.

Players leaving Louisville in the transfer portal

Koren Johnson

Koren Johnson transferred to Louisville last season after playing the previous two seasons at Washington. However, he was only able to play two games before suffering a season-ending injury. He is now looking for a change in scenery and has entered the transfer portal.

However, he has not committed to any school yet, so there is still the possibility he could return to the Cardinals.

Players joining Louisville in the transfer portal

Adrian Wooley

Adrian Wooley committed to the Cardinals from Kennesaw State. He was the C-USA Rookie of the Year this past season after finishing his freshman season averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Wooley was highly efficient, shooting at a 51.2% rate from the field and a 42.2% rate from three-point range.

After his strong season, he entered the transfer portal with the hopes of going to a more prestigious program. He is now committed to the Cardinals.

Ryan Conwell

Xavier guard Ryan Conwell was one of the top shooters in the Big East this past season. He shot at a 41.2% rate from three-point range while averaging 7.1 attempts per game. Conwell entered the portal this offseason and committed to Louisville for his final NCAA season. The Cardinals are his fourth team in four seasons.

Previously, Conwell played for South Florida as a freshman and Indiana State as a sophomore.

Isaac McKneely

Isaac McKneely was one of the biggest names in the transfer portal this offseason, and he committed to the Cardinals. While playing for Virginia last season, he led the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game and ranked first in the ACC with a 42.1% three-point shooting percentage.

McKneely had played the previous three seasons at Virginia but entered the transfer portal this offseason after the team failed to qualify for the March Madness Tournament. He is hoping that by joining a more prestigious program as a senior, he can raise his draft stock.

