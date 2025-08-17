"Love you so much sexy lady": Iowa hoopers Jada Gyamfi & Kylie Feuerbach gush over Valkyries star Kate Martin's "chill" snaps

Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin posted photos on her social media account on Saturday that had her former Iowa teammates Jada Gyamfi and Kylie Feuerbach express their strong admiration for the second-year WNBA player.Martin, who played for five seasons with the Hawkeyes from 2019-2024 and was a key part of the team's back-to-back national championship stints in 2023 and 2024, posted 10 photos of her personal life and her stints with the Valkyries this season. She posted a caption on Instagram that says, &quot;So chill.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmong the players who expressed their admiration for Martin's photos were Iowa holdovers Gyamfi and Feuerbach. The 6-foot-1 junior forward was so thrilled by the photos and wrote:&quot;I love you so much sexy lady.&quot;Jada Gyamfi's Instagram reaction to Kate Martin's post (Image Source: @katemartin/Instagram)Feuerbach, who is set to return for her sixth and final year of eligibility in the 2025-26 season, dropped a two-word reaction on Kate Martin's post just like Gyamfi.&quot;Love these.&quot;Kylie Feuerbach's reaction (Image Source: @katemartinl/Instagram)Aside from Gyamfi and Feuerbach, former Iowa stars Caitlin Clark and Sydney Affolter, WNBA veterans Sydney Colson, Julie Vanloo, Kayla McBride and Golden State Valkyries rookie Kaitlyn Chen also showed their admiration for Martin's photos.Other reactions to Kate Martin's Instagram post (Image Source: @katemartin/Instagram)Kate Martin is having a good season with Golden State, averaging 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. She only shot 31.4% from the field this season, but she made amends in the free-throw department, making 80% of her attempts from the 15-foot line.Golden State coach impressed with Kate Martin's work ethicGolden State Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase opened up on why she picked former Iowa guard Kate Martin from the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA expansion draft.Nakase said she was amazed by Martin's work ethic and her competitive nature, partly due to her back-to-back national championship stints with the Hawkeyes in the 2023 and 2024 NCAA Tournaments.&quot;She was my No. 1 priority from Vegas,&quot; Nakase said. &quot;In the expansion draft, we handpicked players that embody our culture: hard-working, mental toughness and ultra-competitive. Kate fits all of those. Kate is our culture.&quot;Martin has been paying Nakase's trust back with some high-effort performances for the Valkyries. This has resulted in a fairy-tale season for Golden State this season as it is fourth in the Western Conference and sixth overall with an 18-15 record.In their last game, the Valkyries overwhelmed Chicago Sky 90-59 and Martin contributed five points, two rebounds and two assists.