Loyola Basketball Season Preview 2024-25: Biggest games, key players to watch and more

Loyola had a remarkable 2023-24 season where they went from last place to co-Atlantic 10 regular season champions. Unfortunately, the Ramblers' efforts weren't enough to secure a 2024 NCAA Tournament bid. Instead, they received a ticket to the National Invitational Tournament where they lost to Bradley in the first round.

Loyola opens the 2024-25 college basketball season determined to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Here's an inside look into Loyola's men's basketball campaign from its biggest games to key players to watch out for this season.

Loyola's biggest games of the 2024-25 season

Loyola will have notable non-conference games in the 2024-25 men's basketball season. The first is against Princeton on Nov. 15. It will be the second meeting of both teams in the regular season, with the Ramblers winning their first showdown on Nov. 10, 2006.

A month later, Loyola will troop to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to face the San Francisco Dons in the MKE Tip-off. The Ramblers are 2-0 all-time against San Francisco.

The Drew Valentine-coached squad will play 18 games in the regular season, with Saint Louis, Dayton, Davidson, and Saint Joseph's facing Loyola twice in a home and away format.

The Ramblers play host to St. Bonaventure, VCU, George Washington, Fordham and Rhode Island. They will visit George Mason, Massachusetts, Richmond, Duquesne and La Salle.

Top Loyola players to watch out for in the 2024-25 season

Loyola's 2024-25 men's basketball team assembled 17 battle-tested players who will provide a good account of themselves this season. The Ramblers welcome back one of the team's leading scorers from the past season and he is expected to lead the team in its quest to dominate the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Here are three Loyola players to watch out for this coming season.

#1. Des Watson

Desmond Watson (Image Source: IMAGN)

Des Watson is coming off a career season where he averaged career highs in points (12.6 per game), rebounds (4.6 per game), assists (2.5) and steals (1.0).

The six-foot-five Watson shot 40.7% from the field, including 38.6% from the 3-point line. He's expected to lead the Ramblers' offense, taking over as the top playmaker for coach Drew Valentine this coming season.

#2. Francis Nwaokorie

Francis Nwaokorie (Image Source: IMAGN)

Loyola snapped up Francis Nwaokorie from the transfer portal after three eventful seasons with UC San Diego. The 6-foot-7 forward's stats declined this past season, averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Nwaokorie will provide effective scoring in the small forward spot for the Ramblers this coming season. Last year, Nwaokorie shot 45.6% from the field and connected on 79.4% of his attempts from the free-throw line.

#3. Daniil Glazkov

Krasnodar, Russia native Daniil Glazkov is coming off a good season out of IMG Academy. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard tallied 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

The former Lokomotiv Kuban Youth Team player will bring his offensive skills to Loyola and he's expected to be Des Watson's backcourt partner moving forward.

Predictions for Loyola's 2024-25 season

Loyola has the tools to dominate the Atlantic 10 Conference once again. The team is built around playmaker Des Watson and coach Drew Valentine has done a great job picking up quality from the transfer portal and high school ranks.

The Ramblers could win 22-25 games this coming season and this would ultimately help them gain an NCAA Tournament berth in the end.

Will Loyola make the 2025 NCAA Tournament? Let us know your views in the comments section.

