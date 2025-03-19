Loyola Chicago vs San Jose State basketball Injury report and predictions, March 19: Latest on Justin Moore

Loyola Chicago vs San Jose State is set to tip off on Wednesday at 11 p.m. EDT. The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-11) will take on the San Jose State Spartans (15-10) in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. The NIT is a tournament featuring some of the best teams in the nation that did not qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

This matchup between Loyola Chicago and San Jose State is a first-round matchup for teams in the San Francisco Region. Heading into the matchup, both teams will be looking to pick up a win so that they can start a championship run. Fortunately, neither team is dealing with many injuries. Only Loyola Chicago has a player on its injury report.

Loyola Chicago vs San Jose State basketball injuries

Justin Moore, Loyola Chicago

Ad

Trending

The San Jose State Spartans are fortunate not to have any players on their injury report as they start the National Invitation Tournament. Loyola Chicago also has not dealt with many injuries this season, but it does have one player on its injury report, Justin Moore.

Justin Moore was a rotational player for the Ramblers early in the season. He was averaging 7.7 points per game in his first season with the team after transferring from Drexel.

Ad

However, after nine games he went down with a leg injury in mid-December. The injury forced him to miss the rest of the season and he will not return for Loyola Chicago vs San Jose State.

Loyola Chicago vs San Jose State basketball prediction

Heading into the Loyola Chicago vs San Jose State matchup on Wednesday, the Ramblers are coming off a loss, 62-55 to VSU in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament. Before their most recent loss, the Ramblers had won three games in a row.

Ad

Conversely, San Jose State only reached the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament. After beating Wyoming in the first round, the Spartans lost 63-52 to New Mexico. Before the loss, San Jose State had won two games in a row.

Heading into this matchup, the sportsbooks have Loyola Chicago as a -160 favorite and San Jose State as a +132 underdog. We are inclined to agree with the sportsbooks when looking at this matchup.

Ad

Loyola Chicago performed better in its conference tournament and has had a better season as a whole. So, we predict it will defeat San Jose State on Wednesday.

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 75, San Jose State 69

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here