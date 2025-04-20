LSU fans get hyped as Flau'Jae Johnson's mom tries to recruit MiLaysia Fulwiley to Baton Rouge

LSU fans were hyped on the attempt by Flau'Jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, to recruit South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley to Baton Rouge. Brooks, who also serves as Flau'Jae Johnson's manager, reacted to Fulwiley's post on Facebook in which she expressed her gratitude to her former school, South Carolina, and the fans who supported her in the past two seasons.
Then, the 5-foot-10 guard out of Columbia, South Carolina, announced her intention to enter the transfer portal less than two weeks after the Gamecocks' 23-point loss to UConn in the national final.
Hours later, Brooks gave a heartfelt post that expressed her support for Fulwiley in all her future endeavors and her indirect invite to join the LSU Lady Tigers team and team up with her daughter in the 2025-26 season.
"This young lady always had my support! ❤️ I’m a huge fan of her game ever since high school. We would love to have you in the boot and would welcome you with open arms. But I will cheer you on wherever you go. #GodBlessYourJourney ❤️🏀💪🏾," Brooks posted.
LSU supporters reacted to Brooks' post with one fan saying that Fulwiley may look good wearing the Lady Tigers' colors
"She would look good in purple and gold! 💛💜," the fan wrote.
Other fans expressed love for MiLaysia Fulwiley's game and her kindness off the court and others are hoping she will convince the guard to play alongside Flau'Jae in LSU.
MiLaysia Fulwiley was a key contributor in South Carolina's back-to-back appearances in the national championship games in 2024 and 2025. In 77 games, Fulwiley averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
MiLaysia Fulwiley delivers mixed results in games against LSU
MiLaysia Fulwiley played two seasons with South Carolina in the Southeastern Conference. She played against LSU three times, delivering mixed results.
Fulwiley had her first outing against the Lady Tigers on January 25, 2024, producing eight points, four rebounds and one steal. She performed better in the SEC Tournament final on March 10, 2024, tallying 24 points, two assists and two steals.
Fulwiley played LSU for the 2024-25 season on January 24, and finished with eight points, three rebounds and three steals. In those games, the 5-foot-10 guard averaged 13.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
MiLaysia Fulwiley had been a thorn in LSU's campaign in the past two seasons. The Lady Tigers have not won in the three games the guard played, losing by an average of 7.7 points.
