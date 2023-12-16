The LSU Tigers are traveling east of Baton Rogue to face the Texas Longhorns at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The game is set to start at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Tigers have had a wobbly season so far, with a record of 6-4, while the Longhorns have been doing better with a record of 7-2 and are ranked 19th in the nation.

This past Wednesday, the Tigers got their sixth victory of the season, prevailing 74-56 against the Alabama State Hornets. Mike Williams III was LSU's top scorer, netting 15 points, three assists, and one assist in 32 minutes. Four players on the Tigers roster scored 10 or more points. Jordan Wright had 13 points, six assists and five rebounds in 36 minutes.

On Saturday, the Longhorns netted a 77-50 win over the Houston Baptist Huskies. Max Abmas was Texas's top scorer, recording 16 points, two rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes. Four players on the Longhorns roster scored 10 or more points. Abmas' seven assists were also the most of any player on the Texas roster, making him the definitive MVP of their clash.

LSU Tigers vs Texas Longhorns Betting Tips

7 of the last 10 games for the Texas Longhorns in all tournaments ended with victory for them.

5 of the last 10 games for the LSU Tigers in all competitions have ended in defeat.

8 of the last 10 games for the Texas Longhorns in all tournaments ended with their defeat in the 2nd quarter.

3 of the last 10 games for the LSU Tigers in all tournaments ended with their victory in the 2nd quarter.

Texas is 2-7-0 against the spread.

LSU's record this season is 3-7-0 against the spread.

LSU Tigers vs Texas Longhorns Odds

The Longhorns are 5.8-point favorites for this game, according to computer predictions. It's not surprising, considering they are one of the top 25 teams in the nation, and their record is one of the strongest in the nation.

Prediction: Texas 70-65 LSU