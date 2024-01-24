LSU vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

LSU and Georgia, two of the SEC's surprising teams, having a 3-2 record, clash in Athens on Wednesday. Both teams are coming off losses, making the showdown even more important for both teams.

LSU is 11-7 overall and lost 73-69 to Texas A&M in its last game. Matt McMahon's team plays excellent defense, holding opponents to 39.7% shooting for the season.

Offensively, LSU is led by Vanderbilt transfer Jordan Wright, who averages 15.8 points per game and has scored 15 points in his last five games. Senior center Will Baker, who also played at Texas and Nevada, is averaging 11.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, but had just six points and one rebound against A&M.

Georgia, meanwhile, comes in at 13-5 overall and lost its last game at Kentucky, 105-96. UGA's standout scorer, Jabri Abdur-Rahim (son of NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim), played well for UGA.

Averaging just under 14 points and four rebounds per game, Abdur-Rahim had 34 points, including seven threes, against Kentucky. Georgia could also use a big game from its other top scorer, senior guard Noah Thomasson, who scores just over 12 points per game, but shot just 2-for-10 against Kentucky.

LSU vs Georgia Betting Odds

Georgia is a 3.5 point home favorite, with the over/under for the game at 156.5. The most recent moneyline odds have UGA at -170 and LSU at +145.

LSU vs Georgia: Head-to-Head

LSU leads the all-time series 70-47, but in games played at Georgia, the Bulldogs hold a 29-23 edge. Last season, the schools split a pair of games, with Georgia winning at home 65-63, while LSU won its home game 72-67.

LSU vs Georgia: Where to Watch

LSU vs Georgia will be televised on the SEC Network, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 PM EST, 2:30 PM PST.

LSU vs Georgia: Injuries

LSU

Forward Daimion Collins is out with a shoulder injury. He hasn't played since Dec. 29. Guard Carlos Stewart is questionable with a knee injury and hasn't played since Jan. 6.

LSU vs Georgia: Best Picks and Predictions

Both teams might be slightly overachieving at 3-2 in the SEC. LSU will likely play through Wright, whose consistency underscores the fact that he's the best player on this team. At six-foot-five, he can scorer over smaller guards and get past slower post players.

Guard Jalen Cook will be key. The Tulane transfer can score points in a hurry but is also an inconsistent shooter, shooting 4-for-12 inLSU's last two games.

Georgia loved the offense it played at Kentucky but knows that better defense is a must. Mike White will hope to get the version of Abdur-Rahim that put up 34 points against Kentucky and 21 against Tennessee and not the one that shot 1-for-8 against Arkansas. Guard Justin Hill could lighten the load for Abdur-Rahim but has struggled to be consistent.

Over might be the best play. Georgia is averaging 80 points per game in conference play and has connected on nine three-point shots per game, second-best in the SEC.

Meanwhile, LSU is just 2-6 when allowing 10 3-pointers in a game this season. As the home team and the one with a few more obvious weapons, in the head-to-head, the pick is Georgia to cover at home as a favorite.