LSU vs. Kentucky: Prediction, odds and picks, Mar. 4, 2024-25 college basketball season

No. 19 Kentucky is still seeking improved SEC and NCAA Tournament seeding as they face LSU on the Wildcats' Senior Night. Kentucky (19-10, 8-8 in the SEC) has lost three of its last five and has dealt with a series of injuries that have decimated the Wildcat backcourt. LSU (14-15, 3-13) is only one game out of the SEC cellar and has lost its last three.

Given LSU's struggles, even an injured Kentucky team will be a solid favorite against the visiting Tigers. Kentucky could use this game as a springboard to a more consistent finish than the last month or so.

LSU vs. Kentucky Prediction

LSU coach Matt McMahon will look for a road victory at Kentucky. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The Wildcats have a severe issue with depth, but LSU has a myriad of problems and seems like a pretty beatable foe at home.

Two of Kentucky's first nine players are out for the season, while another two are dealing with serious, long-term injuries. In SEC play, the Wildcats have scored an outstanding 82.3 points per game while allowing a next-to-SEC-worst 82.1.

Kentucky shoots a league best 39% from 3-point range in SEC play but is dead last in the conference in forcing just 8.8 turnovers per game. Guard Otega Oweh (15.7 ppg) and forward Amari Williams (11.0 ppg, 8.8 rebounds per game) make the Wildcats tick.

LSU is the next-to-worst scoring team in SEC play, averaging 68.1 ppg. The Tigers take a brutal -7.2 rebounds per game margin in the conference. Senior guard Camryn Carter (16.9 ppg) is definitely the top standout for LSU.

If Kentucky can avoid costly turnovers, the Wildcats should be in good shape. LSU doesn't seem like a threat to outscore the Wildcats. That said, an injured Kentucky team wouldn't be surprising to end up winning but failing to cover the point spread. Kentucky by 11.

LSU vs. Kentucky Betting Odds

Kentucky is a 12.5-point favorite at home, with an over/under of 157.5. In terms of the money line, the Wildcats pay at -1000 for a win, with an LSU upset paying at +600.

LSU vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head

Kentucky holds a 93-29 all-time lead over LSU. The series has been more competitive recently, with LSU winning two of the last four games and three of the last seven played. A season ago, Kentucky lost at LSU, 75-74.

Where to watch LSU vs. Kentucky

Venue: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Date and Time: March 4, 2025, 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

LSU vs. Kentucky Injuries

LSU

LSU will be without Jalen Reed (11.1 ppg), who was injured in December. Vyctorius Miller (8.9 ppg) and Corey Chest (6.1 ppg) are both listed as doubtful, with Dji Bailey (8.4 ppg) probable to play.

Kentucky

Kentucky will be without guard Kerr Kriisa (4.4 ppg) and Jaxson Robinson (13.0 ppg). Each suffered a season-ending injury, with Kriisa out since December and Robinson injured in February.

