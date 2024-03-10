LSU vs Ole Miss women's basketball Injury report, March 9: Latest on Angel Reese and more

Angel Reese's second-seeded LSU Tigers face the third-seeded Ole Miss Rebels at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, March 9, in an exciting matchup between SEC schools at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

LSU's latest performance and regular season

After the regular season, the LSU Tigers (27-4, 13-3 SEC) finished as the second-seeded team in the SEC. They lost the regular season championship to South Carolina, which had a perfect conference mark of 16-0, and also won their head-to-head matchup 76-70.

They come into the postseason with dreams of back-to-back national championship titles propelled by the performances of Angel Reese, Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow, and Hailey Van Lith.

They handily won their first SEC tournament encounter against the seventh-seeded Auburn Tigers 78-48. Guard Flau'jae Johnson led them in scoring with 25 points.

Michigan's latest performance and regular season

Michigan (23-7, 12-4 SEC) came into the SEC tournament as the third-seeded school, beating Tennessee and Alabama by two games for the position. The Crimson Tide and the Volunteers had a record of 10-6 in-conference during the regular season.

They came one game behind the second-seeded LSU Tigers. They beat the No. 11th-seeded Florida Gators 84-74 in their first meeting of the SEC Tournament.

LSU vs. Ole Miss injury report

LSU injury report

No LSU player has been reported as unavailable for this matchup.

Ole Miss injury report

KK Deans G- Out for the season/ Knee

Angel Reese's injury worry after victory over the Auburn Tigers

Angel Reese had to be helped off the court after rolling her ankle during the fourth quarter of the game against the Auburn Tigers. She was brought to the bicycle behind the LSU bench and spent the rest of the game there.

Although some doubts arose about her availability for the semifinal against Ole Miss, she quickly dispelled those after the game. Reese told ESPN:

"I'm feeling good. It's OK, I roll my ankle all the time so it's fine... Oh for sure, I'm from Baltimore. I will be there, I'm good."