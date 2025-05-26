LSU women's basketball 2025–2026 Season Preview: Projected starting lineup, impact players and rotation explored

The LSU Tigers figure to present one of the strongest rosters in women's basketball next season. Under coach Kim Mulkey, the last two seasons ending in the Elite Eight has given way to something near a super roster. Between a solid core of returning players, a brilliant portal class and arguably the nation's top freshman class, LSU is loaded. Here's the outlook.

LSU women's hoops season preview 2025-26

Transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley could have a massive and immediate impact at LSU. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Starting lineup

Guard: Flau'jae Johnson

The outstanding Tiger guard is back after a junior season in which she averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Johnson was a third-team All-American pick and figures to be the main leader of this Tiger team heading into her final campaign. Few will combine her size, shooting and defensive chops.

Guard: Mikaylah Williams

The superb guard also decided to return after an impressive sophomore campaign. Williams avereaged 17.3 points and 4.5 boards per game. She also shot 39% from 3-point range and 86% from the foul line. LSU was 291st in 3-point makes a game last year (4.6), but with these two guards back, that figures to improve.

Guard: MiLaysia Fulwiley

A massive transfer portal addition, Fulwiley was the heart and soul of South Carolina's team over the past two years before moving on. She started only three games in two years at USC, but still averaged 11.7 points per game in each season at Carolina. Fulwiley was 10th and 11th in the SEC in steals in her two seasons. She has to improve her perimeter shot, but will be a massive addition.

Forward: Amiya Joyner

A 6-foot-2 forward from East Carolina, Joyner might be the least hyped member of the LSU portal trio, but could also be the most important. She averaged 15.0 points and 9.2 boards per game last year. Joyner isn't a perimeter threat, but is an excellent defender and rebounder. She may not be a big scorer on this team, but she'll be pivotal.

Forward: Kate Koval

A 6-foot-5 transfer from Notre Dame, Koval didn't have a great freshman season, but has a world of potential. Last year with the Irish, Koval averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. She finished fourth in the ACC in blocked shots despite playing just 18 minutes per game.

Rotation Players

The other notable returnees for LSU are guard Kailyn Gilbert (9.1 ppg last year) and freshman guard Jada Richard (2.8 ppg). A great group of freshmen will also be arriving.

LSU's freshman class is ranked either first or second by most of the major analysts. 247sports ranks four signees in the top 23 players in the nation. Guard Divine Bourrage might be the biggest name, but forwards Grace Knox and ZiKiyah Johnson are top 12 national players per 247sports. Guard Bella Hines and forward Meghan Yarnevich are less decorated, but could still contribute.

Impact Players

The addition of Fulwiley will be key and could elevate LSU's already stick defense to one of the nation's top groups. One of the inside players will need to develop into a consistent scorer, be it Joyner, Koval, or one of the freshmen. And of course, Flau'jae will be the straw that stirs the drink. It's a deep and interesting team.

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

