LSU women's basketball transfer portal: 3 reasons why Kim Mulkey's latest additions can lead the team to national championship

Kim Mulkey doesn't have much experience with failure at LSU. The 62-year old coach has seen her last two seasons end in the Elite Eight. Mulkey's four NCAA titles show that she's a taskmaster who knows only the highest aims. For LSU and Mulkey, the good news is that her 2025-26 roster stacks up with just about anyone's. Here's three reasons that her portal haul could take her team back to glory.

3 reasons Kim Mulkey's portal additions can get LSU back to titles

1.Fulwiley is the third scorer they needed.

A year ago, LSU bundled senior Aneesah Morrow with underclass stars Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. Johnson has elected to return for her senior season and Williams for her junior year. That's 36 points per game of returning productivity right there.

But Morrow was a senior and is now going to be playing in the WNBA. Mulkey dug into the portal and nabbed South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley. The 5-foot-10 Fulwiley scored 11.7 points per game while coming off the bench for Carolina (and winning Sixth Player of the Year). Her scoring punch gives LSU a high-scoring backcourt that might be unequalled in college basketball next year.

2. The post standouts will help inside

The departed Morrow was a 6-foot-1 forward, so not only does her loss open up a scoring vacancy, it opens up a frontcourt vacancy. Enter 6-foot-2 forward Amiya Joyner from East Carolina and 6-foot-5 center Kate Koval from Notre Dame.

Joyner racked up 41 double-doubles at ECU, averaging 15 points per game and 9.2 boards per outing. Koval's stats weren't as impressive (5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game), but she was impressive as a freshman in the highest level of college hoops. Both players will fill any post-up vacancies admirably.

3. The portal players free up a great freshman class to be, well, freshmen

The other aspect of adding experience and talented players is that it eases the pressure on an outstanding freshman class that Mulkey has compiled. Divine Bourrage was a top ten national recruit and can help as a scorer. ZaKiyah Johnson was a McDonald's All-American and a talented wing. Bella Hines is an outside scorer, while Grace Knox hones the inside game.

But bigger than the skills of the group is that the portal additions will allow them time to grow and mature and not have major roles thrust on them from day one. At least a couple freshmen will need to step up for LSU to be great. Their situation is just made much more comfortable by the veteran portal additions.

What do you think of Mulkey's outstanding roster? Share your take below regarding Mulkey's Tigers in our comments section!

