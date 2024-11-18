Lucy Olsen Stats Today: How did Iowa star fare vs Drake? (Nov 17)

Lucy Olsen showcased her versatility once again as the Iowa Hawkeyes earned an 86-73 win over the Drake Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon at the Knapp Center, extending their perfect start to 4-0 this season.

The senior guard reinforced her status as one of the nation’s premier transfer portal additions, tallying 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting, along with six assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Olsen has now scored in double figures in all four games since joining the Hawkeyes.

Although she had a rocky start, with two turnovers and a foul in the opening three minutes, Olsen found her rhythm, contributing four points, an assist, and a steal as Iowa closed the first quarter trailing 25-21. The Hawkeyes took over in the second quarter, outscoring Drake 24-10 while limiting the Bulldogs to just two field goals. Olsen was instrumental in the dominant stretch, adding eight points during the run.

While efficient from the field overall, Olsen and three teammates each picked up four fouls in the game. She also went just 1-for-5 from beyond the arc but continued to make calculated attempts from deep, showing confidence in her shot selection.

Addison O'Grady was the top scorer for the Hawkeyes, finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist. For the Bulldogs, Katie Dinnebier led all players with 40 points, five assists, three steals, and one rebound in the loss.

Lucy Olsen settling well with new team

Lucy Olsen enjoyed a standout three-year career at Villanova, where she helped lead the Wildcats to the Sweet Sixteen in 2023 and the finals of the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament last season.

Now in her fourth collegiate year and first with the Hawkeyes, Olsen is expected to make an even bigger impact. During her junior season at Villanova, she posted impressive averages of 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Early this season, she is steadily approaching those marks.

In her first four games with Iowa, Olsen has averaged 17.7 points, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal per contest, shooting an efficient 51.1% from the field and 75% from the free-throw line.

Olsen and the Hawkeyes are set to face Kansas on Wednesday in a neutral-site showdown at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The game will air on BTN and the Hawkeye Radio Network.

