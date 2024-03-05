Mackenzie Holmes WNBA Draft: 5 landing spots for the Indiana forward ft. Indiana Fever

Before heading to the WNBA, Indiana forward Mackenzie Holmes is putting the finishing touches on a historic college career. With an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID pandemic, Holmes has rewritten Indiana's record book.

In her IU career, Holmes has totaled 2,476 points and 974 rebounds. A first-team All-American member a season ago, Holmes is also the Big Ten's reigning Defensive Player of the Year. She could have passed on her fifth year and entered the WNBA last season, but Holmes elected to return. Here are some possible WNBA destinations for the Hoosier:

5. New York Liberty

Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty might be a future teammate of Mackenzie Holmes.

The Liberty have skilled post players in Brianna Stewart and Jonquel Jones. But they rely heavily on the 3-point shot and a little inside depth certainly wouldn't hurt. Holmes could learn from some WNBA legends and perhaps work her way into an increased role as the players ahead of her age. And New York might improve from a Finals loss with another inside threat.

4. Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks had a respectable season despite finishing next-to-worst in the WNBA in both shooting percentage and rebounding. The top LA post player, Nneke Ogwumike, is 32 years old. The Sparks are thin inside and would be a nice combination of a decent team and a reasonable opportunity for Mackenzie Holmes.

3. Seattle Storm

Seattle had the league's worst shooting a season ago and is fairly thin in the post. Meanwhile, Holmes has been great at getting quality shots at Indiana, shooting 64.3% for her career. Holmes could team with Ezi Magbegor to help Seattle work closer to the WNBA playoffs.

2. Phoenix Mercury

A season ago, the Mercury had the league's worst record and lowest team rebounding numbers. Britney Griner was one of Phoenix's top rebounders, but it's unclear how much gas she has left in the tank at age 32. Holmes would have perhaps her best immediate shot at playing time in Phoenix.

1. Indiana Fever

The obvious pull is that she's an Indiana player who would help pull local fans to games. Slightly less obvious is that the Fever are all but certain to draft Caitlin Clark. Holmes would make a nice complement to Clark. While Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith give Indiana a solid post duo, Mackenzie Holmes would make a nice complementary pickup.

Where do you think Mackenzie Holmes will end up in the WNBA? Could she team up with Caitlin Clark in Indiana? We'd love to hear your thoughts below in our comments section.