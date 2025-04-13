Maddy Westbeld WNBA Draft: Top 3 landing spots for Notre Dame forward ft. Dallas Wings

One of the hardest players to figure out for the 2025 WNBA Draft is Notre Dame forward Maddy Westbeld. Long a contributor with some stout Irish teams, injuries derailed Westbeld's season and caused her to have a terrible senior season. Accordingly, the WNBA Draft stock of Westbeld is very difficult to figure.

A 6-foot-3 forward, Westbeld averaged scored 15.2 points per game as a freshman. Oddly, that ended up being her career high, but she averaged at least 11.2 points per game in each of her first four seasons. But in 2024-25, a foot injury sidelined her for the first two months of the season. Westbeld scored 7.6 points per game and saw her 3-point shooting dip to 31%.

It was an awkward season for Westbeld. Notre Dame had a deep and talented roster and the difficulty of incorporating a star back into the playing rotation in conference play was significant. Even once she returned, Westbeld played about 10 minutes per game less than she had in 2023-24. There figure to be several WNBA teams willing to see if she can return to form-- here's three to watch.

Top 3 WNBA Draft landing spots for Maddy Westbeld

Maddie Westbeld could fit with Cameron Brink in the frontcourt for the Los Angeles Sparks. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks struggled through an ugly 2024 season in part because of Cameron Brink's injury. While the Sparks have plenty of low-post players, they don't have a ton of stretch type bigs who can step out on the floor and shoot the ball, as Westbeld could do at Notre Dame.

Dearica Hamby was also the top scorer a season ago, but is now entering her 10th year in the WNBA. L.A. has a youth movement going and Westbeld could be an intriguing part of the core that will make that move.

2. Connecticut Sun

The Sun are a competent veteran team, but were 11th in the WNBA in 3-point makes and attempts a year ago. Top scorer Brionna Jones was a big forward who signed with Atlanta in the offseason. In fact, the Sun roster lacks depth and experience now at the forward spot.

Westbeld could be a significant help in adding both perimeter touch and low post depth for the Sun. On a team that likely will see a significant playoff run, Westbeld could actually be the difference between being competitive and being potential champions.

1. Dallas Wings

Dallas has potential for significant improvement in 2025. The Wings can rely on star guard Arike Ogunbowale. Forward NaLyssa Smith is another standout and would team well with Westbeld for a physical, perimeter-capable frontcourt.

Dallas seems likely to have a young team, with the most experienced player on the roster heading into her 7th season in the WNBA. Westbeld could surprise if she can get her foot fully mended and focus on her multi-tool skill set to the extent needed to replicate her brilliant freshman season. She seems like a good gamble for Dallas, possibly as high as the 14th pick or as low as picks 27 or 31.

What do you think of Maddy Westbeld's WNBA Draft situation? Share your take on the Notre Dame forward below in our comments section!

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

