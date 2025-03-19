Madison Booker transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Texas star if she leaves the program ft. Notre Dame

Madison Booker has been one of the best college basketball players this season. As a member of the Texas Longhorns, she leads her team with 16.2 points per game, while also contributing 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Ad

As a result of her strong play, Texas is one of the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and could win the championship.

However, regardless of how the Longhorns do this season, Madison Booker will likely be pursued by other teams in the transfer portal. If she decides to enter the transfer portal, these would be five good landing spots.

Top 5 landing spots for Madison Booker if she enters the transfer portal

#1 Notre Dame

Ad

Trending

If Madison Booker enters the transfer portal, Notre Dame would be one of the most interesting landing spots for her. The Fighting Irish have two players who are expected to be top picks in the 2025 WNBA draft, Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron. They will need to replace those players.

As an added incentive, Notre Dame also has Hannah Hidalgo on the roster, who is one of the best players in the country. Booker could team up with Hidalgo to try to make another run at a National Championship.

Ad

#2 USC

USC is one of the frontrunners to win this year's national championship. Part of the reason the Trojans have been successful this season is they have arguably the best player in college basketball, JuJu Watkins. Booker could join Watkins to form one of the strongest duos college basketball has seen in years.

#3 UConn

The UConn Huskies are always one of the top women's basketball teams. This season, they will contend to win the national championship but will be losing one of their top players. Paige Bueckers is projected to be the first pick in the draft, and as a result, the Huskies need to replace her.

Ad

The Huskies have a young star in freshman Sarah Strong who could take up the mantle. However, the Huskies could also add Madison Booker to make one of the most dominant front courts women's college basketball has seen in years.

#4 LSU

LSU has been able to compete with the best teams in the nation because of the dynamic duo that is Aneesah Morrow and Flau'Jae Johnson this season. Johnson will return next year, but Morrow is entering the draft. As a result, adding Madison Booker would make sense for the Tigers and could be a good fit for Booker if she wants to leave Texas.

Ad

#5 South Carolina

Lastly, the South Carolina Gamecocks would be a good landing spot for Madison Booker. The Gamecocks have been able to be one of the top teams in the nation despite not having a top 10 player in the country. Adding a top player like Booker would make them the favorite to win the National Championship in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here