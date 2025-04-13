Madison Scott WNBA Draft: Top 5 landing spots for Ole Miss standout ft. Indiana 

Madison Scott of Ole Miss is a tough WNBA Draft case to figure out. Teams love Scott's 6-foot-1 height, physicality, and defensive skills. But she remains something of an offensive question mark, particularly on the perimeter. Still, there figures to be a sizeable market for the Rebel product in Monday's WNBA Draft.

Scott was a three-time All-SEC pick and two-time SEC All-Defense selection. She averaged 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game for her career. Scott became a starter in her first season, ending up starting a whopping 149 games for the Rebels in her career. She had 3.7 assists per game her senior year, but also was just a 21% 3-point shooter for her career.

Scott's rebounding and defense are credible, but her offense is still pretty unrefined. She'll likely stick on a team that will value her skill set while not necessarily leaning on her for a ton of scoring or perimeter shooting. Here's a look at five possible WNBA Draft landing spots for Scott.

Top 5 WNBA Draft landing spots for Madison Scott

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale could be a potential WNBA teammate for Scott. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Dallas Wings

The Wings are a team that coudl be looking to button down an identity. The star is a known quality, veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale. But the Wings have picks at No. 12 and No. 14 in the WNBA Draft and thus have the ability to go in a multitude of directions. Scott could be an excellent fit with one of those picks.

There's some suspcion that the Wings go for a guard who is more of a scorer, someone like Georgia Amoore or Azaiaha James could fit that bill, but the second player could be more of a defensive contributior, like either Te-Hina Paopao if the Wings are looking for a true point guard or a player like Scott if the priority swings toward a wing player. That's a good spot for Scott in the draft.

4. Washington Mystics

A season ago, Washington showed some potential, but came up shy of the playoffs. The team was the second-best 3-point shooting team in the league, so they're pretty much set there. But on defense, the Mystics didn't fare well.The Mystics were outrebounded by 3.5 boards per game and committed more turnovers then the team forced.

Scott could be a good fit. Washington wouldn't expect her to be a perimeter scorer, but an athletic wing player would could rebound and defend. Keep an eye out for Washington, as Scott could be the Mysticks' pick.

3. Golden State Valkyries

What do you give to the team that needs everything? For the expansion Valkyries, that's the question. Obviously, starting a new program allows some flexibility and freedom, but also means it's time to set some core values. What could be more intelligent than building around defense? A rudderless team will need to start somewhere.

Scott would defend, rebound and help build a competitive culture. As a player at Ole Miss who battled the SEC's giants, she'll get the culture of an expansion build. Scott could be a solid pick.

2. Connecticut Sun

A year ago, the Sun went down in the WNBA semifinals. The good news is their identity is set-- and it's a great fit for Scott. A season ago, Connecticut had the stingest defense in the WNBA, allowing just 73.6 points per game. The Sun also outrebounded opponents by almost two boards per game.

All of this said, a big February trade shook up Connecticut's roster, so the team won't necessarily be exactly like a year ago. One thing that won't change is that a rookie who can rebound and defend would be a good fit. Scott might well end up with the Sun in Monday's draft.

1. Indiana Fever

No team with Caitlin Clark is going to lack for offensive ability. Clark and inside standout Aliyah Boston give the Fever a great 1-2 punch. Where could the team use help? Defense and helping veterans get a rest.

Indiana has three players on the current roster with 10+ years of WNBA service. A year ago, the Fever were 11th in the WNBA in scoring defense. Indiana was also next to worst in 3-point shooting allowed, as opponents shot over 36% against the Fever. Scott might be a natrual pick here for the Fever.

