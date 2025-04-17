Malcolm Thomas transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots as former Wizards center Etan Thomas' son set to leave Villanova

Freshman forward Malcolm Thomas will enter the transfer portal after not playing a single game for Villanova this past season. College basketball analyst and Field of 68 co-founder Jeff Goodman reported the development via Thomas' agency, Momentous Sports Partners.
The son of former Syracuse star and Washington Wizards center Etan Thomas was a standout at DeMatha and a Top 100 player in high school before committing to the Wildcats. He showed his defensive prowess during his junior year with the Stags, averaging 11.6 points and 4.7 blocks per game.
Thomas failed to suit up for the Wildcats despite the lofty standards placed upon him and his basketball pedigree. This motivated his decision to enlist his name in the portal.
Programs that would likely gamble on defense-first, shoot-later talents are among the top suitors for the young star, who needs to get his feet wet next season to showcase his full potential.
Here are the top five potential landing spots for the Villanova transfer next season:
Top 5 potential landing spots for Villanova transfer Malcolm Thomas
#5. UConn Huskies
UConn failed to make it three in a row this past season after the Huskies were eliminated by eventual champions Florida in the second round. Though UConn is the top shotblocking team in the nation, the Huskies were limited to only two rejections in their 77-75 setback to the Gators.
Snapping up Malcolm Thomas from the transfer portal would be a big addition for UConn. It wouldn't force freshman Eric Reibe to defend the rim more often, allowing him to impose his will on the offensive side of the court.
#4 St John's Red Storm
Rick Pitino-coached teams are known for their hard-nosed defense and the Red Storm could be a better place for Malcolm Thomas next season. Ranked 14th in the nation in shot blocking, St. John's used its defensive skills to defend the rim to the fullest, emerging as the Big East regular season and tournament champions.
Returning senior Zuby Ejiofor led the Red Storm in blocks last season with 1.4 rejections per outing. If Malcolm Thomas commits to St. John's in the 2025-26 season, he'll likely have a frontcourt mate who will concentrate more on defense while he's helping out with the team's offense.
#3 Arkansas Razorbacks
It is also possible that Malcolm Thomas would change conferences and get some basketball wisdom from former national champion coach John Calipari in Arkansas. The Razorbacks are sixth in the nation in terms of blocks at 5.6 bpg and with leading shot blocker Zvonimir Ivisic transferring to Illinois, there's a big space available for the son of Etan Thomas to prove himself.
John Calipari is known for developing young up-and-comers and Thomas has the potential to thrive under intense competition, particularly in the SEC.
#2 San Diego State Aztecs
San Diego ranked eighth in the league in blocks thanks to seven-footer Magoon Gwath, who averages 2.6 rejections per contest. There's a possibility that the Sudanese-American's numbers might dip as scouts would've possibly found a way to lessen his chances of blocking opponents' attempts.
Acquiring an agile frontcourt partner like Malcolm Thomas could help San Diego State maintain its defensive intensity or improve several notches. The Aztecs can position the forward as a weakside defender who can provide help defense for Gwath and increase his chances of getting out of nowhere blocks.
#1 Syracuse Orange
Etan Thomas was an excellent shot blocker during his four-season stint with Syracuse. In 122 games, the 6-foot-9 center tallied 3.5 blocks, along with 1.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
Thomas' averages during his four-year stint with the Orange had outblocked last season's Syracuse team, which only managed to reject 2.5 attempts per game. Scooping up Etan Thomas' son, Malcolm, would help the Orange build a reputation in defense and boost their average in blocked shots in the ACC and the nation.
