Malcolm Thomas transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots as former Wizards center Etan Thomas' son set to leave Villanova

Freshman forward Malcolm Thomas will enter the transfer portal after not playing a single game for Villanova this past season. College basketball analyst and Field of 68 co-founder Jeff Goodman reported the development via Thomas' agency, Momentous Sports Partners.

Ad

The son of former Syracuse star and Washington Wizards center Etan Thomas was a standout at DeMatha and a Top 100 player in high school before committing to the Wildcats. He showed his defensive prowess during his junior year with the Stags, averaging 11.6 points and 4.7 blocks per game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Thomas failed to suit up for the Wildcats despite the lofty standards placed upon him and his basketball pedigree. This motivated his decision to enlist his name in the portal.

Programs that would likely gamble on defense-first, shoot-later talents are among the top suitors for the young star, who needs to get his feet wet next season to showcase his full potential.

Here are the top five potential landing spots for the Villanova transfer next season:

Ad

Top 5 potential landing spots for Villanova transfer Malcolm Thomas

#5. UConn Huskies

UConn failed to make it three in a row this past season after the Huskies were eliminated by eventual champions Florida in the second round. Though UConn is the top shotblocking team in the nation, the Huskies were limited to only two rejections in their 77-75 setback to the Gators.

Snapping up Malcolm Thomas from the transfer portal would be a big addition for UConn. It wouldn't force freshman Eric Reibe to defend the rim more often, allowing him to impose his will on the offensive side of the court.

Ad

#4 St John's Red Storm

Rick Pitino-coached teams are known for their hard-nosed defense and the Red Storm could be a better place for Malcolm Thomas next season. Ranked 14th in the nation in shot blocking, St. John's used its defensive skills to defend the rim to the fullest, emerging as the Big East regular season and tournament champions.

Returning senior Zuby Ejiofor led the Red Storm in blocks last season with 1.4 rejections per outing. If Malcolm Thomas commits to St. John's in the 2025-26 season, he'll likely have a frontcourt mate who will concentrate more on defense while he's helping out with the team's offense.

Ad

#3 Arkansas Razorbacks

It is also possible that Malcolm Thomas would change conferences and get some basketball wisdom from former national champion coach John Calipari in Arkansas. The Razorbacks are sixth in the nation in terms of blocks at 5.6 bpg and with leading shot blocker Zvonimir Ivisic transferring to Illinois, there's a big space available for the son of Etan Thomas to prove himself.

John Calipari is known for developing young up-and-comers and Thomas has the potential to thrive under intense competition, particularly in the SEC.

Ad

#2 San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego ranked eighth in the league in blocks thanks to seven-footer Magoon Gwath, who averages 2.6 rejections per contest. There's a possibility that the Sudanese-American's numbers might dip as scouts would've possibly found a way to lessen his chances of blocking opponents' attempts.

Acquiring an agile frontcourt partner like Malcolm Thomas could help San Diego State maintain its defensive intensity or improve several notches. The Aztecs can position the forward as a weakside defender who can provide help defense for Gwath and increase his chances of getting out of nowhere blocks.

Ad

#1 Syracuse Orange

Etan Thomas was an excellent shot blocker during his four-season stint with Syracuse. In 122 games, the 6-foot-9 center tallied 3.5 blocks, along with 1.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Thomas' averages during his four-year stint with the Orange had outblocked last season's Syracuse team, which only managed to reject 2.5 attempts per game. Scooping up Etan Thomas' son, Malcolm, would help the Orange build a reputation in defense and boost their average in blocked shots in the ACC and the nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here