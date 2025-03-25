Malik Reneau transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Indiana forward ft. Michigan

Indiana is losing its top scorer. Malik Reneau, who led the Hoosiers with 13.3 points per game this season, has entered the transfer portal. The junior forward has spent the entirety of his college career at Indiana, but the Mike Woodson era at the university is over, and Reneau decided his time with the team is over as well.

The forward contributed 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game this season and shot 55.2%, tied for 42nd best in NCAA.

Let's look into some possible landing spots for Reneau.

Top 5 landing spots for Malik Reneau

#1, Michigan Wolverines

Michigan lacks a strong forward. None of the Wolverines' top five scorers are forwards, and the team's highest-scoring forward, Will Tschetter, averages just 6.5 ppg. Tschetter will be out of eligibility when the team's March Madness run comes to an end.

Gaining a high-scoring forward could provide Michigan with depth ahead of next season. Reneau could be the solid scorer the Wolverines need and could also add defensive depth, having averaged 3.8 defensive rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 0.8 steals this season. Playing for Michigan could allow the forward to remain in the Big Ten and contribute to a strong postseason contender.

#2, Oregon Ducks

The Ducks also have a forward issue to address this offseason. Oregon is a guard-heavy team but relies on star forward Brandon Angel, who is a senior.

Reneau outscores, outrebounds and outassists Angel. He is also a stronger shooter, which is impressive, as Angel shot a team third-best 53.6% this season. The Ducks star experienced a level of success beyond the arc that Reneau has come short of this season, but the Indiana forward could be a solid addition.

The Ducks are trying to emerge as consistent postseason contenders and made their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance this season. Oregon was a No. 5 seed and was narrowly defeated by No. 4 Arizona in the second round.

If Oregon wants to continue competing at a high level in Angel's absence, it will need a strong forward capable of being a game-changer. Reneau could be just the guy.

#3, Kansas Jayhawks

The Jayhawks will face a major rebuild this offseason after losing a number of their stars. One issue Kansas will need to address is losing forward KJ Adams Jr. In his senior season, Adams averaged a team third-best 9.4 ppg. He added 5.0 rpg and 2.5 apg and shot 54%.

Adams and Reneau are similar players. They are built alike, with just two inches and three pounds separating them. Reneau outscores Adams and narrowly outrebounds him, while Adams finds slightly more success in assists. Both are solid shooters from the field.

Reneau could take over Adams' spot at Kansas seamlessly next season.

#4, Alabama Crimson Tide

When Alabama's NCAA Tournament run comes to an end, the team will bid farewell to star forward Grant Nelson. He leads the Crimson Tide in rebounds, with 7.5, and blocks, with 1.2. He is also the squad's second-highest scorer, averaging 11.7 ppg.

Alabama will need another high-scoring and high-rebounding forward with defensive abilities. Reneau averages more points and assists than Nelson and has proven rebounding success, although his 5.5 rpg aren't as high as Nelson's 7.5.

Reneau's 0.8 steals per game are higher than Nelson's 0.5, but the Alabama star averages 1.5 blocks as compared to only 0.5 from Reneau. If the Crimson Tide is looking for a blocking expert, Reneau might not be the answer, but he could be a solid addition.

#5, North Carolina Tar Heels

The Tar Heels have some admirable forwards, including Ven-Allen Lubin and Jae'Lyn Withers. However, UNC struggles with frontcourt depth and was a small team this season.

With the loss of star guard RJ Davis, North Carolina could use a player capable of being a top scorer. Although the two players don't play the same position, Reneau could be the solution here and could also address the size issue, standing at 6-foot-9 compared to Davis' 6-0.

Reneau averages more points than any forward currently on UNC's roster and has some of the qualities the Tar Heels are looking for this offseason, but it's unclear if he is the right fit.

