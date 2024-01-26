Manhattan vs Canisius Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 26 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The Manhattan Jaspers will take on the Canisius Golden Griffins on Friday at 7 p.m. EST, with the game airing on ESPN+. The matchup between these two teams at the bottom of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference standings will be hosted by the Golden Griffons on their home floor at the Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York.

Canisius (7-11, 2-6 MAAC) will enter this matchup as the favorites even after dropping seven of its previous eight games. The Golden Griffins' last win was a 67-63 victory over Siena on Jan. 12.

Conversely, Manhattan (4-12, 1-6) is desperate for a victory after losing nine consecutive contests. The Jaspers are in last place in the MAAC and have just one conference win, a 75-74 victory over Mount St. Mary's on Dec. 1.

Manhattan vs. Canisius: Betting Odds

Teams Spread Total Moneyline Manhattan Jaspers +7.5 (-110) o143.5 (-115) +280 Canisius Golden Griffins -7.5 (-110) u143.5 (-105) -350

Manhattan vs. Canisius: Head-to-Head

The previous 10 matchups between these two MAAC teams are close to being split. Canisius does have a slight advantage, winning six of those 10 games. However, Manhattan did claim an 81-74 victory the last time these teams met a year ago on Jan. 29.

Where to watch Manhattan vs. Canisius

This game will be streamed on the ESPN app through an ESPN+ subscription.

Manhattan vs. Canisius: Key Injuries

Manhattan

Guard Brett Rumpel: Knee (OUT for season)

Canisius

None

Manhattan vs. Canisius: Picks and Prediction

This matchup had opened with a -8.5 point spread favoring Canisius but has now moved slightly against the Golden Griffins with a current -7.5 spread. However, Canisius has failed to hit the spread in its last seven games.

The Golden Griffins are 2-6 in MAAC matchups this season. They return home after being on the road for their last two matchups, both being losses.

Guard Tre Dinkins has been the stand-out player for Canisius, averaging a team-high 15.2 points and 4.0 assists. Dinkins has been going through a bit of a tough stretch, shooting just 25% from the field in each of his last two games.

Another player to watch for the Golden Griffins is junior forward Frank Mitchell. Mitchell is currently averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 10.7 rebounds. His most recent game against Saint Peter's was the only time he failed to score in double-digits this season, finishing with eight.

The Manhattan Jaspers are searching for their first win in January, having not been victorious since a 75-74 overtime victory over Mount St. Mary's on Dec. 1.

Junior guard Shaquil Bender is leading the team in scoring, averaging 13.6 points. In the Jaspers' last matchup against Fairfield, he led Manhattan in scoring with 21 points on 8 of 21 shooting. His effort was not enough, as Manhattan would fall 82-75.

Another player to keep an eye on for Manhattan is freshman guard Seydou Traore. He is averaging 11.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He also leads the Jaspers in blocks, averaging an impressive amount for a guard at 1.4 per game.

While on paper, Canisius should be able to handle its business on the court tonight. But the team's inconsistency against the spread is a bit worrying. Manhattan will be entering this matchup looking to end its long losing streak and should make things tough on the Golden Griffins.

Pick: Manhattan Jaspers +7.5 (-110)