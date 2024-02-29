March Madness 2024: 5 bold predictions for the NCAA tournament

The NCAA Tournament is always looming, and on the last day of February, it's safe to say that March Madness is very much in sight. The NCAA Tournament approaches, and while we're still a couple weeks from having an actual bracket, it's never too early to think about March Madness.

5 Bold Predictions for the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Saint Peter's made history with an Elite Eight run in 2022 as a No. 15 seed.

1. A double-digit seed will be in the Sweet Sixteen

Historically, March has delivered at least one Cinderella. But be careful in that thinking—this doesn't feel like a tournament where a 13-16 seed is going to go crazy. An 11 or 12 seed—probably one of the last teams in the Tournament-- will make a run.

Consider, say, Texas A&M, if their defense can get them into the tournament. With Wade Taylor, the Aggies are the kind of team that could win a couple games.

2. The No. 1 seeds will all be in the Sweet Sixteen and the Elite Eight.

There is a move toward dumping on the top seeds. After decades of perfection, 2018 and 2023 both included No. 16 seeds, beating No. 1 seeds.

Forget that trend. The nation's top handful of teams are simply too elite to be bothered by lower-conference Cinderellas. In fact, the top seeds won't be upset, all four will still be around in the Elite Eight (Purdue, UConn, Houston, and Arizona).

3. The Big 12 will struggle

Yes, the Big 12 has been one of the top leagues in the country. But aside from Houston, there's not a ton of teams in that league who are really impressive.

Kansas and Baylor have been incredibly inconsistent (see Kansas's loss to BYU). Iowa State lacks next-level athleticism. The league's middle teams, like BYU and Texas Tech, aren't daunting. The Big 12 only puts two teams in the Sweet 16.

4. The SEC will surprise

On the other hand, the SEC is a league that is likely to surprise. Tennessee is as good as any team in the country, and Alabama's offense could carry them as far as the Final Four. Auburn and Kentucky are legitimate sleeper picks for a deep run, albeit for different reasons.

Teams like Mississippi State and Texas A&M could topple a higher seed with defense-first execution. Four SEC teams in the Sweet 16.

5. An early champion pick is Purdue

Teams that historically underachieve are easy to write off. Purdue will be Purdue, and will fold early, many will suspect.

Zach Edey will draw attention, but Braden Smith is the heart of this team. If today is the picking deadline, the boilermakers look pretty good.

Who do you like in the NCAA Tournament? What team is a sleeper? We'd love to hear your thoughts below in the comment section.