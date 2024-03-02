  • home icon
  • March Madness 2024 Bracket Predictions: Field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament projected ft. Houston 

By Joe Cox
Modified Mar 02, 2024 09:20 IST
Houston and Purdue are two NCAA Tournament favorites.
With March comes March Madness. Brackets take control of college hoops. Teams are on the bubble or in the field. While conference tournaments will first take the stage, the Big Dance is just around the corner. It's a good time to discuss the pending NCAA field.

While the NCAA Tournament highlights a fan base that values upsets, the favorites often win out. The average NCAA Final Four has a cumulative total seed of 11. This means one or two mildly upset teams generally join two or three relative favorites.

This season's potential No. 1 seeds all look particularly impressive. UConn, Houston, Purdue and Arizona are all clear choices for some of the top squads in college basketball, and each seems likely to defend its claims to success. But who might they face? Per the composite bracket assembled from 109 different projections at bracketmatrix.com, here's where the Tournament field stands.

2024 March Madness Bracket Predictions

UConn and guard Cam Spencer are the current betting favorites to win the 2024 NCAA Touranment.
Seed Number
1PurdueHoustonUConnArizona
2North CarolinaTennesseeMarquetteKansas
3Iowa StateAlabamaDukeBaylor
4CreightonAuburn San Diego St.Illinois
5KentuckyWisconsinClemsonDayton
6BYUWashington St. St. Mary'sSouth Carolina
7Utah StateFloridaTexas TechColorado St.
8TCUOklahomaMississippi St.Northwestern
9Boise StateMichigan St.NebraskaTexas
10Florida AtlanticNevadaNew Mexico Virginia
11Seton Hall/Wake ForestIndiana StateProvidence/GonzagaRichmond
12PrincetonGrand CanyonSouth FloridaMcNeese St.
13Appalachian St.SamfordUC IrvineAkron
14Louisiana TechVermontCollege of CharlestonHigh Point
15OaklandMorehead St.Eastern WashingtonColgate
16FairfieldSouth Dakota St.Norfolk St./MerrimackEastern Ky./Grambling

2024 March Madness Start Date

The NCAA Tournament's First Four will play on March 19 and 20. The opening round of the full Tournament then follows on March 21 and 22. The Sweet 16 will be on March 28 and 29. The Final Four will begin on April 6, with the NCAA title game taking place on April 8.

Who is projected to win NCAA Tournament 2024?

Top betting odds to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament are with UConn, with the Huskies currently at +500. They are soon followed by Purdue and Houston, each listing at +750. Finally, Arizona and Tennessee round out the list of possible Tournament favorites at +1300.

NCAA Basketball Rankings Top 25

The NCAA's NET Rankings current top 25 are:

11HoustonBig 1225-35-34-016-08-36-04-07-0
22PurdueBig Ten25-36-35-014-09-36-07-03-0
33ArizonaPac-1222-66-32-214-18-34-28-12-0
44UConnBig East25-36-34-015-09-35-02-09-0
55TennesseeSEC22-66-32-214-15-56-16-05-0
66AlabamaSEC20-85-42-313-13-78-16-03-0
77AuburnSEC21-74-54-113-11-77-08-05-0
88Iowa St.Big 1222-64-41-217-05-46-22-09-0
99North CarolinaACC22-67-23-312-17-45-15-15-0
1010BYUBig 1220-83-63-014-25-64-22-09-0
1111MarquetteBig East22-66-42-114-16-56-14-06-0
1212CreightonBig East21-87-51-113-26-57-31-07-0
1313DukeACC22-66-42-014-26-33-27-16-0
1414BaylorBig 1219-84-43-212-26-75-13-05-0
1515Saint Mary's (CA)WCC23-69-01-313-34-23-23-213-0
1616IllinoisBig Ten21-74-52-015-24-55-27-05-0
1717KansasBig 1220-73-53-114-16-66-04-14-0
1818San Diego St.Mountain West20-75-73-012-04-74-06-06-0
1921GonzagaWCC22-67-23-212-22-52-15-013-0
2019KentuckySEC20-86-32-112-45-52-27-16-0
2120DaytonAtlantic 1022-55-43-114-03-45-17-07-0
2222WisconsinBig Ten18-103-82-013-26-66-42-04-0
2323ClemsonACC20-86-43-011-45-44-26-25-0
2424Michigan St.Big Ten17-113-51-213-44-74-45-04-0
2525New MexicoMountain West20-75-44-011-33-42-17-18-1

Who do you think will win the NCAA Tournament? Any teams underrated or overrated heading into March Madness? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

