March Madness 2024 Bracket Predictions: Field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament projected ft. Houston
With March comes March Madness. Brackets take control of college hoops. Teams are on the bubble or in the field. While conference tournaments will first take the stage, the Big Dance is just around the corner. It's a good time to discuss the pending NCAA field.
While the NCAA Tournament highlights a fan base that values upsets, the favorites often win out. The average NCAA Final Four has a cumulative total seed of 11. This means one or two mildly upset teams generally join two or three relative favorites.
This season's potential No. 1 seeds all look particularly impressive. UConn, Houston, Purdue and Arizona are all clear choices for some of the top squads in college basketball, and each seems likely to defend its claims to success. But who might they face? Per the composite bracket assembled from 109 different projections at bracketmatrix.com, here's where the Tournament field stands.
2024 March Madness Bracket Predictions
Seed Number
1
Purdue
Houston
UConn
Arizona
2
North Carolina
Tennessee
Marquette
Kansas
3
Iowa State
Alabama
Duke
Baylor
4
Creighton
Auburn
San Diego St.
Illinois
5
Kentucky
Wisconsin
Clemson
Dayton
6
BYU
Washington St.
St. Mary's
South Carolina
7
Utah State
Florida
Texas Tech
Colorado St.
8
TCU
Oklahoma
Mississippi St.
Northwestern
9
Boise State
Michigan St.
Nebraska
Texas
10
Florida Atlantic
Nevada
New Mexico
Virginia
11
Seton Hall/Wake Forest
Indiana State
Providence/Gonzaga
Richmond
12
Princeton
Grand Canyon
South Florida
McNeese St.
13
Appalachian St.
Samford
UC Irvine
Akron
14
Louisiana Tech
Vermont
College of Charleston
High Point
15
Oakland
Morehead St.
Eastern Washington
Colgate
16
Fairfield
South Dakota St.
Norfolk St./Merrimack
Eastern Ky./Grambling
2024 March Madness Start Date
The NCAA Tournament's First Four will play on March 19 and 20. The opening round of the full Tournament then follows on March 21 and 22. The Sweet 16 will be on March 28 and 29. The Final Four will begin on April 6, with the NCAA title game taking place on April 8.
Who is projected to win NCAA Tournament 2024?
Top betting odds to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament are with UConn, with the Huskies currently at +500. They are soon followed by Purdue and Houston, each listing at +750. Finally, Arizona and Tennessee round out the list of possible Tournament favorites at +1300.
NCAA Basketball Rankings Top 25
The NCAA's NET Rankings current top 25 are:
1
1
Houston
Big 12
25-3
5-3
4-0
16-0
8-3
6-0
4-0
7-0
2
2
Purdue
Big Ten
25-3
6-3
5-0
14-0
9-3
6-0
7-0
3-0
3
3
Arizona
Pac-12
22-6
6-3
2-2
14-1
8-3
4-2
8-1
2-0
4
4
UConn
Big East
25-3
6-3
4-0
15-0
9-3
5-0
2-0
9-0
5
5
Tennessee
SEC
22-6
6-3
2-2
14-1
5-5
6-1
6-0
5-0
6
6
Alabama
SEC
20-8
5-4
2-3
13-1
3-7
8-1
6-0
3-0
7
7
Auburn
SEC
21-7
4-5
4-1
13-1
1-7
7-0
8-0
5-0
8
8
Iowa St.
Big 12
22-6
4-4
1-2
17-0
5-4
6-2
2-0
9-0
9
9
North Carolina
ACC
22-6
7-2
3-3
12-1
7-4
5-1
5-1
5-0
10
10
BYU
Big 12
20-8
3-6
3-0
14-2
5-6
4-2
2-0
9-0
11
11
Marquette
Big East
22-6
6-4
2-1
14-1
6-5
6-1
4-0
6-0
12
12
Creighton
Big East
21-8
7-5
1-1
13-2
6-5
7-3
1-0
7-0
13
13
Duke
ACC
22-6
6-4
2-0
14-2
6-3
3-2
7-1
6-0
14
14
Baylor
Big 12
19-8
4-4
3-2
12-2
6-7
5-1
3-0
5-0
15
15
Saint Mary's (CA)
WCC
23-6
9-0
1-3
13-3
4-2
3-2
3-2
13-0
16
16
Illinois
Big Ten
21-7
4-5
2-0
15-2
4-5
5-2
7-0
5-0
17
17
Kansas
Big 12
20-7
3-5
3-1
14-1
6-6
6-0
4-1
4-0
18
18
San Diego St.
Mountain West
20-7
5-7
3-0
12-0
4-7
4-0
6-0
6-0
19
21
Gonzaga
WCC
22-6
7-2
3-2
12-2
2-5
2-1
5-0
13-0
20
19
Kentucky
SEC
20-8
6-3
2-1
12-4
5-5
2-2
7-1
6-0
21
20
Dayton
Atlantic 10
22-5
5-4
3-1
14-0
3-4
5-1
7-0
7-0
22
22
Wisconsin
Big Ten
18-10
3-8
2-0
13-2
6-6
6-4
2-0
4-0
23
23
Clemson
ACC
20-8
6-4
3-0
11-4
5-4
4-2
6-2
5-0
24
24
Michigan St.
Big Ten
17-11
3-5
1-2
13-4
4-7
4-4
5-0
4-0
25
25
New Mexico
Mountain West
20-7
5-4
4-0
11-3
3-4
2-1
7-1
8-1
Who do you think will win the NCAA Tournament? Any teams underrated or overrated heading into March Madness? Let us hear your thoughts in the comments section below.