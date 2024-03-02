March Madness 2024 Bracket Predictions: Field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament projected ft. Houston 

With March comes March Madness. Brackets take control of college hoops. Teams are on the bubble or in the field. While conference tournaments will first take the stage, the Big Dance is just around the corner. It's a good time to discuss the pending NCAA field.

While the NCAA Tournament highlights a fan base that values upsets, the favorites often win out. The average NCAA Final Four has a cumulative total seed of 11. This means one or two mildly upset teams generally join two or three relative favorites.

This season's potential No. 1 seeds all look particularly impressive. UConn, Houston, Purdue and Arizona are all clear choices for some of the top squads in college basketball, and each seems likely to defend its claims to success. But who might they face? Per the composite bracket assembled from 109 different projections at bracketmatrix.com, here's where the Tournament field stands.

2024 March Madness Bracket Predictions

UConn and guard Cam Spencer are the current betting favorites to win the 2024 NCAA Touranment.

Seed Number 1 Purdue Houston UConn Arizona 2 North Carolina Tennessee Marquette Kansas 3 Iowa State Alabama Duke Baylor 4 Creighton Auburn San Diego St. Illinois 5 Kentucky Wisconsin Clemson Dayton 6 BYU Washington St. St. Mary's South Carolina 7 Utah State Florida Texas Tech Colorado St. 8 TCU Oklahoma Mississippi St. Northwestern 9 Boise State Michigan St. Nebraska Texas 10 Florida Atlantic Nevada New Mexico Virginia 11 Seton Hall/Wake Forest Indiana State Providence/Gonzaga Richmond 12 Princeton Grand Canyon South Florida McNeese St. 13 Appalachian St. Samford UC Irvine Akron 14 Louisiana Tech Vermont College of Charleston High Point 15 Oakland Morehead St. Eastern Washington Colgate 16 Fairfield South Dakota St. Norfolk St./Merrimack Eastern Ky./Grambling

2024 March Madness Start Date

The NCAA Tournament's First Four will play on March 19 and 20. The opening round of the full Tournament then follows on March 21 and 22. The Sweet 16 will be on March 28 and 29. The Final Four will begin on April 6, with the NCAA title game taking place on April 8.

Who is projected to win NCAA Tournament 2024?

Top betting odds to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament are with UConn, with the Huskies currently at +500. They are soon followed by Purdue and Houston, each listing at +750. Finally, Arizona and Tennessee round out the list of possible Tournament favorites at +1300.

NCAA Basketball Rankings Top 25

The NCAA's NET Rankings current top 25 are:

1 1 Houston Big 12 25-3 5-3 4-0 16-0 8-3 6-0 4-0 7-0 2 2 Purdue Big Ten 25-3 6-3 5-0 14-0 9-3 6-0 7-0 3-0 3 3 Arizona Pac-12 22-6 6-3 2-2 14-1 8-3 4-2 8-1 2-0 4 4 UConn Big East 25-3 6-3 4-0 15-0 9-3 5-0 2-0 9-0 5 5 Tennessee SEC 22-6 6-3 2-2 14-1 5-5 6-1 6-0 5-0 6 6 Alabama SEC 20-8 5-4 2-3 13-1 3-7 8-1 6-0 3-0 7 7 Auburn SEC 21-7 4-5 4-1 13-1 1-7 7-0 8-0 5-0 8 8 Iowa St. Big 12 22-6 4-4 1-2 17-0 5-4 6-2 2-0 9-0 9 9 North Carolina ACC 22-6 7-2 3-3 12-1 7-4 5-1 5-1 5-0 10 10 BYU Big 12 20-8 3-6 3-0 14-2 5-6 4-2 2-0 9-0 11 11 Marquette Big East 22-6 6-4 2-1 14-1 6-5 6-1 4-0 6-0 12 12 Creighton Big East 21-8 7-5 1-1 13-2 6-5 7-3 1-0 7-0 13 13 Duke ACC 22-6 6-4 2-0 14-2 6-3 3-2 7-1 6-0 14 14 Baylor Big 12 19-8 4-4 3-2 12-2 6-7 5-1 3-0 5-0 15 15 Saint Mary's (CA) WCC 23-6 9-0 1-3 13-3 4-2 3-2 3-2 13-0 16 16 Illinois Big Ten 21-7 4-5 2-0 15-2 4-5 5-2 7-0 5-0 17 17 Kansas Big 12 20-7 3-5 3-1 14-1 6-6 6-0 4-1 4-0 18 18 San Diego St. Mountain West 20-7 5-7 3-0 12-0 4-7 4-0 6-0 6-0 19 21 Gonzaga WCC 22-6 7-2 3-2 12-2 2-5 2-1 5-0 13-0 20 19 Kentucky SEC 20-8 6-3 2-1 12-4 5-5 2-2 7-1 6-0 21 20 Dayton Atlantic 10 22-5 5-4 3-1 14-0 3-4 5-1 7-0 7-0 22 22 Wisconsin Big Ten 18-10 3-8 2-0 13-2 6-6 6-4 2-0 4-0 23 23 Clemson ACC 20-8 6-4 3-0 11-4 5-4 4-2 6-2 5-0 24 24 Michigan St. Big Ten 17-11 3-5 1-2 13-4 4-7 4-4 5-0 4-0 25 25 New Mexico Mountain West 20-7 5-4 4-0 11-3 3-4 2-1 7-1 8-1

