March Madness 2024: Top 5 X-factors for the NCAA Tournament ft. Purdue's Zach Edey

The 2023-24 college basketball regular season is winding down, as Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament are both less than a month away. Although the postseason closing in and some teams have likely secured their spots, there is still plenty to be determined in the stretch run and conference tournaments.

As is often the case, X-factors will emerge during March Madness, looking to cement their names and highlights into college basketball's history. Let's take a look at five players who could make an impact on this season's NCAA Tournament.

Top 5 X-factors for the NCAA Tournament

#1: Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey

Zach Edey is likely the favorite to win his second consecutive Player of the Year award. The Purdue Boilermakers center is averaging 23.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.2 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 61.3% from the field and 71.1% from the free-throw line. He will need to continue to play well if the Boilermakers hope to win their first national title in program history.

#2: Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson

Along with Kevin McCullar, Hunter Dickinson has led the Kansas Jayhawks for much of the 2023-24 season. He is averaging 18.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 55.8% from the field, 33.3% from three-point range, and 70.3% from the free-throw line.

Dickinson, who is in his first season with the program after transferring ahead of the same, should be a big difference maker for a Jayhawks team that was undersized last March.

#3: Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski

The Duke Blue Devils have had a balanced attack all season. However, Kyle Filipowski has led the way. The sophomore center is averaging 16.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field, 35.6% from three-point range, and 65.4% from the free-throw line. While some of his best performances have come in Duke's toughest matchups, his ability to remain atop his game in the NCAA Tournament will be key.

#4: North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis

North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis is another player who has turned in some of his best performances in big games. He is averaging 21.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field, 41.0% from three-point range, and 90.4% from the free-throw line. He accounts for more than 25% of the Tar Heels scoring and will need to play well.

#5: Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht

Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht is averaging 20.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field, 40.0% from three-point range, and 75.5% from the free-throw line.

In his first season with the program after joining via the transfer portal, he has played a key role in turning around Tennessee's 48th-ranked offense, accounting for 25% of their scoring. Despite ranking just 196th in scoring last season, the Volunteers reached the Sweet Sixteen. If Knecht continues to score at a high clip, they could make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.