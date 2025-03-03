March Madness 2025: Top 10 Big 12 players that can have breakout performances during The Big Dance ft. LJ Cryer

The Big 12 has reason to hope for a significant March. The hoops power has been somewhat uneven, but the conference has several teams that could make big statements. Of course, with top teams come top players. Here's a rundown of 10 impact players from the Big 12 who could shine during March Madness.

Top 10 Big 12 players to watch in March

Arizona's Caleb Love could be a massive postseason playmaker as the Wildcats try to rise up the Big 12 standings. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#10. Jayden Quaintance, Arizona State

The 6-foot-9 freshman forward has been a bit underwhelming on offense but is a potential defensive difference maker. Quaintance is averaging 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He is second in the league in blocked shots per game with 2.6. Quaintance's boom-or-bust offensive game could show returns, as an 18-point effort last time out against Kansas State illustrates.

#9. Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Kansas has struggled mightily, but Dickinson has been one of the more solid contributors. He's averaging 16.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Both numbers are down a bit from last year, but the 7-foot-1 big man could still have some big moments left.

#8. Richie Saunders, BYU

The 6-foot-5 junior guard has taken the next step in his improvement this year. A bench player for Mark Pope a year ago, Saunders is averaging 15.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. His 44% stroke from 3-point range leaves him capable of scoring explosions. He finished February with three straight games with 22+ points.

#7. Norchad Omeir, Baylor

The outstanding Miami transfer has had a solid impact for the struggling Bears. Omeir is the Big 12's top rebounder at 10.4 boards per game (which, if he continues, will mark his fifth college season of averaging double-digit rebounding). Omeir averages 15.6 points per game, but the glass is his true domain. He's 14th on the all-time NCAA rebounding list and could pay big dividends for Baylor.

#6. JT Toppin, Texas Tech

The Red Raiders have been a bit of a surprise, and the sophomore transfer has been huge in that realm. Toppin is averaging 17.3 points and 9.0 boards per game on the season. The 6-foot-9 forward has been one of the most consistent and reliable athletes in the conference.

#5. Curtis Jones, Iowa State

Iowa State is just a quiet and impressive team, and Jones happens to fit both of those vibes. The Buffalo transfer is a phenomenal bench weapon for the Cyclones. Jones averages 16.8 points and 4.5 boards per game. His 37% 3-point shooting might help him score in bunches in postseason play.

#4. Milos Uzan, Houston

A rare intra-conference transfer, Uzan was steady at Oklahoma and brought the same hard-working mentality to Houston. Uzan is averaging 10.9 points and 4.6 assists per game. In three of Uzan's last five games, he's scored 19 or more points. He is pivotal to running Houston's offense and setting the tone for what has shaped up as by far the Big 12's best team.

#3. Caleb Love, Arizona

Love has had a tougher season than he did a year ago, but he remains capable of being a take-over scorer for the Wildcats. Love is averaging 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He's a hot and cold scorer, but when he's right, he can carry an NCAA Tournament team to the Final Four.

#2. Javon Small, West Virginia

West Virginia needs some minor March miracles, or its tournament days will be short. Small is the obvious answer. The only Mountaineer to average double-figure scoring, Small is averaging 18.2 points and 5.5 assists per game. He's perhaps the most capable scorer/distributor in the conference and is entirely capable of a big month.

#1. LJ Cryer, Houston

The fifth-year guard was probably the most important returning player for the Cougars (and in the Big 12), and he has certainly answered the bell. He averages 14.8 points per game and is a lockdown defender. Cryer is a 41% 3-point shooter and has two 20+ point games in his last three games. He's entirely capable of carrying the Cougars down the stretch.

What do you think of the Big 12's top squads and stars? Share your players to watch below in our comments section!

