March Madness 2025: Top 10 Big Ten players that can make an impact for their teams ft. John Tonje, Danny Wolf and more

As the Big Ten approaches March Madness, the league offers a stable of potential stars. Unlike Johni Broome in the SEC or Cooper Flagg in the ACC, there's not a single dominant star. But there are a ton of significant contributors who could shine in March. Here's a look at 10 Big Ten stars to watch in the month to come.

10 Big Ten standouts to watch in March

Michigan's Danny Wolf has been a do-it-all part of the Wolverines' surprising team. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#10. Ace Bailey, Rutgers

A freshman standout, the 6-foot-10 Bailey is one of the biggest guards in memory. He's averaging 18.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game for Rutgers. Bailey is a 37% 3-point shooter and his size and skills make him a brutal matchup for almost anyone. While Bailey is a freshman, he won't play like one in March.

#9. Vladislav Goldin, Michigan

A 7-foot-1 forward on his third school, Goldin has provided the scoring punch needed to keep Michigan in the battle for the Big Ten crown. Goldin is averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 boards per game. Goldin has double-double potential every time out, and he's been a difference-maker for the Wolverines.

#8. Braden Smith, Purdue

The top pure point guard in the league, Smith averages 15.8 points and a league-high 8.7 assists per game. Smith is a 38% 3-point shooter and is second in the Big Ten in steals per game. The six-foot junior has experience, skills and a penchant for playing well when it matters. He's worth watching with Purdue in March.

#7. Derik Queen, Maryland

Another member of the outstanding freshman class of 2025, 6-foot-10 Derik Queen has made Maryland a contributor for tops in the league. Queen averages 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, ranking fourth in the league in boards per game. He's solid at the foul line, shooting 76%. Queen is a true low post center and will be a tough March matchup.

#6. Dylan Harper, Rutgers

The other member of Rutgers' highly touted freshman backcourt, Harper has been astonishing. He averages 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The 6-foot-6 guard had six steals in his last game, which is the story of the season. He's always got another gear, another skill, something to further distinguish him.

#5. Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

A 6-foot-7 forward, Martinelli is the league's top scorer, averaging 20.1 points per game. Martinelli also grabs 6.0 rebounds per game and is a 37% 3-point shooter. In the last five games, Martinelli has scored between 16 and 29 points in each game. Northwestern isn't a great team, but Martinelli could make them extra interesting in March.

#4. Jaden Akins, Michigan State

A senior leader, Akins is the closest thing to a star in Michigan State's army of talent and depth. He leads the Spartans with 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Akins has steadily improved at the foul line, where he's now an 85% shooter. Given his experience (89 career starts), Akins is well worth watching in March.

#3. Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue

The 6-foot-9 in-state forward is one of the best scorers in the league. Kaufman-Reen averages 19.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He's kind of a throwback, as Kaufman-Renn has grown into a progressively bigger role with the Boilermakers. He could really take off in postseason play this March.

#2. Danny Wolf, Michigan

Goldin is a bigger scorer, but Wolf is the blue-collar grinder who keeps Michigan humming. The 7-footer who transferred in from Yale has versatility in a serious way. Wolf averages 12.7 points and a league-best 9.9 rebounds per game. But he's also a 35% 3-point shooter and averages 3.7 assists per game. He can do it all, and may do it all in March.

#1. John Tonje, Wisconsin

In his sixth college season at his third school, Tonje has found a home. He averages 19.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Tonje is a 39% 3-point shooter and is the best player in the league at getting to the foul line, where he shoots 91%. The 6-foot-5 Tonje puts up points, and in a defense-heavy Big Ten, that could really matter in March.

Which Big Ten stars will you be watching in March? Share your thoughts on the league below in our comments section!

