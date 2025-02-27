March Madness 2025: Top 10 SEC players to watch out for during annual showdown ft. Johni Broome, Mark Sears and more

As the calendar prepares for the flip to March, so does SEC basketball. The league might be stronger than ever, boasting numerous Final Four hopefuls. Here’s a quick look at 10 SEC players to watch during March Madness.

Top 10 SEC players to watch in March Madness

Alabama's Mark Sears is one of the SEC's top stars. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

10. Tre Johnson, Texas

Texas has a big hill to climb for meaningful March action, but Johnson is doing everything he can. The freshman star is the SEC's leading scorer, with 20.2 points per game. Among his multitude of skills, the 6-foot-6 guard is deadly at the foul line, shooting 88% there on the year.

9. Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

The tough-as-nail 5-foot-10 guard is an instant offensive spark for Mississippi State. His 18 points per game is impressive, and his 89 3-point bombs is second-most in the league. Hubbard is also an 88% foul shooter and has topped 1,100 career points before the end of his second year in Starkville.

8. Amari Williams, Kentucky

The big transfer from Drexel has a funky game, but he's played well for Kentucky. Williams scores 11.0 points per game and shoots 59% overall. His 8.8 rebounds per game is second in the SEC and Williams is a surprisingly good passer. He had a triple-double earlier this season.

7. Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

The top pure point guard in the SEC, Zeigler's 7.3 assists per game tops the league. Zeiger is just 46 assists away from being UT's career leader. He also scores 13.6 points per game and is third in the SEC in steals. Zeigler isn't the primary scorer, but he does everything well for the Vols.

6. Asa Newell, Georgia

The 6-foot-11 Newell may not make a ton of headlines at Georgia, but years from now, people may be shocked that he wasn't one of the biggest names in the league. Newell's solid averages (15.4 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game) only hint at his bevy of athletic tools. He could take off significantly in March.

5. Otega Oweh, Kentucky

The most critical player in Kentucky's lineup, Oweh averages 16 points per game. He's solid defensively and can drive or shoot from the perimeter. Oweh gets fouled a lot as well, and is in the league's top ten in free throws made and attempted. While most of Kentucky's other top players have battled injuries, Oweh has been the dependable element of Mark Pope's team.

4. Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

While Zakai Zeigler is the point guard, Lanier is the scorer for the Vols. He's a hot-and-cold player, but could carry UT in March. The North Florida transfer averages 17.8 points per game. He's a 41% 3-point shooter and his 97 treys lead the SEC. Lanier has five 25+ point games this season and has failed to reach double digits just twice.

3. Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Clayton is averaging 17.1 points per game for the Gators and shoots 37% from 3-point range and 86% from the foul line. Clayton is also fourth in the SEC in steals. He's a dependable option at both ends of the floor and is probably the most consistent player on a remarkably talented Florida team.

2. Mark Sears, Alabama

A fifth-year college star, Sears is all he was hoped to be for the Tide. He's second in the league at 19.0 points per game and has increased his assists to 5.0 per game, up from last season. Sears's shooting numbers have dropped a bit, but he's still instant offense for the most dangerous offensive team in the league.

1. Johni Broome, Auburn

At 18.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, Broome is the best player on the league's best team. A fifth year player who came to Auburn from Morehead State, Broome has gotten steadily better. Broome made nine 3-pointers total in his first three years, but is now a 30% 3-point shooter. He leads the SEC in blocked shots. With Auburn the current favorite to win the NCAA title, Broome is the man to watch.

What do you think of our top SEC players? Share your take below in our comments section.

