March Madness 2025: Top 5 reasons why Kim Mulkey's LSU won't make it to Sweet 16

LSU and Kim Mulkey have become a March Madness tradition but this year's LSU team isn't quite like many of the others. The Tigers have already taken five losses and look much more vulnerable than some recent LSU squads. Indeed, here are five reasons why this group of Tigers will end its season earlier than expected.

Top 5 reasons why LSU won't make the Sweet 16

LSU needs a big NCAA Tournament from Flau'jae Johnson, who is battling injuries. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Injuries

It's not a small matter, as two of the top LSU players are both battling lingering injuries and hit the NCAA Tournament at well under 100 percent health. Both Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow were seen recently in walking boots as Johnson was battling shin splints while Morrow had a foot injury.

Those two players account for 42% of LSU's scoring on the season. Having both of them in less-than-ideal condition is a big deal for Mulkey and the Tigers.

#4. They're ice-cold

LSU hits the NCAA Tournament at 3-4 in its last seven games. That run includes losses to Ole Miss and Alabama. It's one thing to get edged out by Texas in the SEC Tournament. It's another to be falling to essentially middle-tier SEC opponents.

This LSU team is just 6-5 on the year against quad 1 opponents. There's no reason to think the Tigers just suddenly get hot against NCAA Tournament competition.

#3. They don't shoot the 3

Mulkey's walk-it-up and pound-it-inside approach is something from the age of dinosaurs. LSU will struggle because of its lack of 3-point shooting. It's not necessarily that they can't shoot it. At 33.5%, LSU is respectable, if not great from the outside. But LSU makes 4.8 3-pointers per game (292nd in Division I hoops) and shoots just 14.4 (333rd in Division I). That'll hurt in March.

#2. Too many turnovers.

The Tigers commit 14.8 turnovers per game. In their five losses, LSU has actually averaged 16.8 turnovers a game. With pressure defenses in March, teams with a tendency to give the ball away with likely end up playing even sloppier than usual. That feels like LSU's destiny at the moment.

#1. A lack of depth.

This issue joins with the injury concern above, but this isn't an exceptionally deep LSU team. The Tigers have four players who score over 5.7 points per game, two of whom are returning from injury. LSU has nine players who average double-digit minutes. But that includes one player shooting 24% on the season and another shooting 27%.

If Morrow and/or Johnson get dinged up again or get into foul trouble, LSU's depth might not keep them afloat. Even at a school like LSU that stockpiles talent, you can never have too much.

What do you think about the Tigers' chances? Share your take below in our comments section!

