March Madness 2025: Top 5 reasons Tom Izzo's Michigan State won't make it into Elite Eight

Tom Izzo and Michigan State has become something of a March Madness tradition. The Spartans and their venerable coach are always a threat for a deep March run, even in seasons when the team underwhelms or struggles to make the NCAA field. This year, Michigan State is a likely No. 2 seed and as a top 10 team, the Spartans are expected to go pretty deep.

Ad

However, there are some significant issues with this MSU team. Here are five reasons why the Spartans could head home shy of the Elite Eight in 2025.

Five reasons Michigan State could stumble in NCAA Tournament

Jaden Akins and Michigan State will seek to avoid any shocking March Madness upsets. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5 Izzo is struggling to keep up

Ad

Trending

Michigan State and Izzo haven't made a deep March run since 2019. Admittedly, the team is the best Izzo has had since then. But it's possible that the game has started to pass by the 70-year old coaching legend.

College basketball doesn't tend to be kind fo elderly coaches in general. In a portal era, it might be that the old-fashioned Izzo ball doesn't translate any more.

#4 Quality bigs can challenge

State has some size, but the main players they rely on tend to be a bit on the short side.

Ad

While State has three big bodies they throw at opponents inside, there's none like a top flight big man like Johni Broome at Auburm. A team with skilled big men could give the Spartans some genuine trouble.

#3 The defense is solid, but doesn't force turnovers

Defense is Izzo's calling card, but the current squad, while solid in forcing poor shots, doesn't play explosive defense.

Michigan State commits more turnovers per game (11.7) than it forces (11.6). In every loss, Michigan has failed to force more than 10 turnovers. In light of some offensive concerns (see below), the inability to force turnovers could become key to an early Spartan exit.

Ad

#2 Lack of a major scorer

Michigan State could run into problems because of the lack of a primary scorer. State utilizes a balanced attack with nine players scoring five or more points per game.

However, State's leading scorer, Jaden Akins, averages just 12.9 points per game. Akins and freshman Jase Richardson are the only Spartans who average double-digit scoring. That lack of punch could be pivotal.

#1 Lack of perimeter shooting

The biggest issue for State is the lack of true perimeter shooting. Michigan State makes 5.9 3-pointers per game, which 337th among Division I teams.

Ad

The 30.6% 3-point shooting accuracy is 332nd best, so State doesn't shoot many of them, and when it does, it doesn't very well at it. With opponents firing away, the lack of 3-point skills could doom Michigan State's NCAA journey.

What do you think of Tom Izzo's Spartans? Share your take on MSU below in our comments section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here