March Madness 2025: Top 5 reasons UConn can 3-peat this season ft. Alex Karaban 

The UConn Huskies are a long shot as a potential three-peat champion. Betting odds are currently around 80-1 against UConn. After a 23-10 regular season, the program has seemingly been written off by many college basketball fans and experts. But the Huskies may not be done quite yet.

Ad

Here's a closer look at five reasons UConn could shock the world.

Top 5 reasons why UConn could 3-peat as champs

Alex Karaban could lead the Huskies to more post-season success in 2025. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Ad

Trending

#5. Dan Hurley

The NCAA Tournament is the realm of close games and coaching experience is at a premium. It's hard to put a point value on having a coach who has won two NCAA championships. Suffice it to say, it's a benefit few will enjoy. Only St. John's and Kansas can equal the advantage of UConn in having a coach with two NCAA crowns.

#4. Elite rim protection

UConn's 210 blocked shots are the most in the nation. Hassan Diarra, Alex Karaban and Samson Johnson are all elite shot blockers. Being able to offer three post presences who can deny opponents at the rim should give the Huskies a substantial advantage when points come at a premium.

Ad

#3. Liam McNeeley

McNeeley came to UConn as one of the nation's top multi-level scorers. The freshman has battled injuries, but has shown flashes of his elite talent. The Huskies have allowed young players room to break through in big games. He could return to the form of a 38-point game against Creighton or a 26-point game against Gonzaga and the Huskies could roll.

#2. Great foul shooting

Again, close games are routine in March and one thing that could help the Huskies is being an excellent foul-shooting team. UConn knocks down 79.1% of its foul shots, which ranks 11th in the NCAA.

Ad

Among regular rotation players, McNeeley (86%), Soloman Ball (84%), Alex Karaban (84%) and Hassan Diarra (83%) are all lights-out shooters. So not only do the Huskies shoot great as a team, but they have plenty of individual standouts to rely on in clutch situations.

#1. Alex Karaban

Most of the Huskies who played significant roles in winning the last two titles have moved on to the NBA. But Alex Karaban is the exception. The 6-foot-8 forward could have headed to the NBA, but he chose to return and seek more success at UConn.

Ad

Karaban's 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game show the continued development of his skill set. Meanwhile, he's averaged 15.5 ppg and shot 47% in UConn wins. He averages just 11.9% and shoots 37% in losses. If Karaban gets hot, in light of the other factors, he could have even more March success and maybe lead UConn back to postseason glory.

What do you think of UConn's postseason chances? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here