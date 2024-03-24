March Madness announcers today, Mar. 24: Full list of broadcast personalities for Round of 64, Day 4 of NCAA tournament

March Madness has produced a lot of iconic moments in basketball history, and this year's annual tournament has lived up to its hype.

The 2024 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Tournament has been exciting, with plenty of thrilling new characters, storylines and upsets, and the commentary team brings color and life to these games.

There are 67 games in the annual tournament, when the First Four Play-In Games are included in the mix, and the big pool of play-by-play panelist, color commentators, and sideline reporters are a big part of the March Madness experience.

Let's take a look at the list of announcers and the 'Round of 32' schedule for the fourth day of the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Men's Basketball Tournament.

March Madness announcers today, Second Round Day 4

Network Broadcast Team CBS Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy / Andy Katz CBS Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill / Tracy Wolfson TNT Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel / Jon Rothstein TBS Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel / Lauren Shehadi truTV Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill / Tracy Wolfson

The legendary Kevin Harlan will provide play-by-play commentary for CBS. The veteran panelist has enjoyed a 42-year career as a television and radio sports broadcaster.

He's known for his memorable calls in the NBA, NFL, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. Harlan will be joined by Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy and Andy Katz in Day 4 of the NCAA tournament.

Ian Eagle will call games for the other broadcast team in CBS and truTV. He's known as the Brookly Nets main play-by-play commentator. Broadcast NCAA basketball veteran, Bill Raftery and Duke Blue Devils legend, Grant Hill will join Eagle in the panel.

TNT will have Spero Dedes, the former announcer of the LA Lakers, and New York Knicks, serving play-by-play duties. Jim Spanarkel, a former All-American for the Duke Blue Devils, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers player will join Dedes on Turner Sports as color commentator. College basketball insider Jon Rothstein will provide sideline reporting duties for this broadcast team.

Lisa Byington will be the only female play-by-play announcer for Day 4 of the tournament. In 2021, she became the first woman to do play-by-play commentary in March Madness history for Turner Sports and CSB. She will be on TBS with Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel and Lauren Shehadi.

What time is tipoff for March Madness?

The first game of Day 4 of the NCAA tournament is a second-round matchup between No. 2 seeded Marquette Golden Eagles and No. 10 Colorado Buffaloes, tip-off is scheduled at 12:10 p.m (E.T.) in CBS.

Check out the other tip-off schedule below.

Second Round Schedule (March 24, 2024) Tip-Off Time (ET) Network (2) Marquette vs. (10) Colorado 12:10 p.m. CBS (1) Purdue vs. (8) Utah State 2:40 p.m. CBS (4) Duke vs. (12) James Madison 5:15 p.m. CBS (3) Baylor vs. (6) Clemson 6:10 p.m. TNT (4) Alabama vs. (12) Grand Canyon 7:10 p.m. TBS (1) UConn vs. (9) Northwestern 7:45 p.m. truTV (1) Houston vs. (9) Texas A&M 8:40 p.m. TNT (5) San Diego State vs. (13) Yale 9:40 p.m. TBS

March Madness games schedule today with broadcast personalities

Second Round Schedule (March 24, 2024) Tip-Off Time (ET) Network Announcers (2) Marquette vs. (10) Colorado 12:10 p.m. CBS Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy / Andy Katz (1) Purdue vs. (8) Utah State 2:40 p.m. CBS Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy / Andy Katz (4) Duke vs. (12) James Madison 5:15 p.m. CBS Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill / Tracy Wolfson (3) Baylor vs. (6) Clemson 6:10 p.m. TNT Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel / Jon Rothstein (4) Alabama vs. (12) Grand Canyon 7:10 p.m. TBS Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel / Lauren Shehadi (1) UConn vs. (9) Northwestern 7:45 p.m. truTV Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill / Tracy Wolfson (1) Houston vs. (9) Texas A&M 8:40 p.m. TNT Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel / Jon Rothstein (5) San Diego State vs. (13) Yale 9:40 p.m. TBS Lisa Byington, Steve Smith, Robbie Hummel / Lauren Shehadi