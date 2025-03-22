March Madness announcers today, March 22: Full list of broadcast personalities for second round of NCAA Tournament

The first round of March Madness is completed as we head to second-round fixtures. 32 teams remain in the tournament, and 16 games will be played in the second round. Eight of those games will be played on Saturday. As it is still early in the tournament, some broadcast teams will cover more than one game in the second round.
March Madness announcers today for the second-round
- Purdue (4) vs McNeese State(12): Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Evan Washburn
- St. John's (2) vs Arkansas (10): Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Evan Washburn
- Texas A&M (4) vs Michigan (5): Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, and Dana Jacobson
- Texas Tech (3) vs Drake (11): Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith, and AJ Ross
- Auburn (1) vs Creighton (9): Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce
- Wisconsin (3) vs BYU (6): Brad Nessler, Brendan Haywood, and Dana Jacobson
- Houston (1) vs Gonzaga (8): Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Steve Smith, and AJ Ross
- Tennessee (2) vs UCLA (7): Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, and Allie LaForce
What are the tipoff times for today's March Madness games?
No. 4 Purdue vs No. 12 McNeese State
The first March Madness game of the day will be between Purdue and McNeese State at 12:10 p.m. ET. Purdue will be a big favorite in the game and is coming off a 75-63 win over No. 13 High Point. However, McNeese has pulled off upsets before, defeating No. 5 Clemson 69-67 in round one.
No. 2 St. John's vs No. 10 Arkansas
St. John's vs Arkansas will tip off at 2: 40 p.m. ET on Saturday. St. John's enters the game as a big favorite after defeating No. 15 Omaha 83-52 in the first round. Arkansas is coming off an impressive 79-72 upset over No. 7 Kansas in the first round of the tournament.
No. 4 Texas A&M vs No. 5 Michigan
Texas A&M vs Michigan should be one of the highest matchups of the day. It will tip off at 5:15 p.m. ET. Both teams had closer than-expected first-round March March Madness matchups, the Wolverines narrowly beating No. 12 UC San Diego 68-65, and the Aggies beating No. 13 Yale 80-71.
No. 3 Texas Tech vs No. 11 Drake
Texas Tech and Drake will tip off at 6:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Drake is coming off one of the biggest upsets of the first round of March Madness, defeating No. 6 Missouri 67-57. Texas Tech is coming off an 82-72 win over No. 14 UNC Wilmington and will be a much tougher opponent.
No. 1 Auburn vs No. 9 Creighton
Auburn will take on Creighton at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Tigers took care of business in the first round, defeating No. 16 Alabama State 83-63. Creighton also convincingly defeated No. 8 Louisville 89-74 on Thursday.
No. 3 Wisconsin vs No. 6 BYU
Wisconsin vs BYU will tip off shortly after at 7:45 p.m. ET. Wisconsin will look to keep its momentum going after defeating No. 14 Montana 85-66 in the first round. BYU will look to pull off an upset after defeating No. 11 VCU 80-71 on Thursday.
No. 1 Houston vs No. 8 Gonzaga
Houston vs Gonzaga will tip off at 8:40 p.m. ET as the second-last matchup of the day. Houston had one of the most dominant outings of the first round, defeating No. 16 SIUE 78-40. Gonzaga also had an impressive 89-68 first-round win over No. 9 Georgia.
No. 2 Tennessee vs No. 7 UCLA
The last March Madness game of the day will tip off at 9:40 p.m. ET between Tennessee and UCLA. The Volunteers defeated No. 15 Wofford 77-62 in the first round. Meanwhile, UCLA defeated No. 10 Utah State 72-47.
