March Madness announcers today, March 31: Full list of broadcast personalities for Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament

The 2024 March Madness Elite Eight began on Saturday with two exciting games, further augmenting what has been an exciting tournament so far. Defending champion UConn saw off Illinois while Alabama defeated Clemson to secure a place in the Final Four.

Indeed, the NCAA Tournament has once again delivered on the expectations of fans this year. With a couple of upsets and underdog victories, the tournament has showcased the excitement and unpredictability that make March Madness so thrilling. That continues today.

The concluding Elite Eight schedules today will see No. 1 Purdue take on No. 2 Tennessee in the first game of the day. Consequently, No. 4 Duke will be up against No. 11 NC State, in what will be a rematch of their recent Atlantic Coast Conference encounter.

Let's take a look at the broadcast teams for the two highly anticipated Elite Eight games for today.

March Madness Elite Eight announcers today

The final two Elite Eight games for the 2024 NCAA Tournament will be played at different venues in succession and will be aired live on a single television network. Both games will be aired live on CBS for television viewers, with the network assembling a talented broadcast team to cover both matchups.

Game Network Broadcast Team Purdue vs. Tennessee CBS Andrew Catalonia Steve Lappas Evan Washburn Duke vs. NC State CBS Ian Eagle Bill Raftery Grant Hill Tracy Wolfson

March Madness Elite Eight schedule for today

Unlike yesterday, the Elite Eight games scheduled for today will take place consecutively at different venues, the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan and the American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas. Both arenas have already hosted several 2024 March Madness games.

Here are the scheduled tip-off times for both encounters:

Game Venue City Time (ET) Purdue vs. Tennessee Little Caesars Arena Detroit 2:20 p.m. Duke vs. NC State American Airlines Center Dallas 5:05 p.m.

The NCAA Tournament proceeds to the Final Four at the conclusion of both games, which will be held at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. UConn and Alabama already secured a place in the Final Four and will face each other. The other game will be between the winners of the last two Elite Eight games and it will be interesting to see who that will be.