March Madness automatic bids tracker: List of teams that have clinched spots in the Men's NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday is here, and a good percentage of the 2025 March Madness field is already in through the automatic bids. With conference tournaments wrapping up, the field is shaping up. We still have to wait to see exactly how the bracket is going to wind up looking, but we continue to see teams punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Let's take a deeper dive into the 2025 March Madness automatic bids tracker to see how this is shaping out.

2025 March Madness automatic bids tracker

The table below is all of the conferences and the teams that received the automatic bid for the 2025 March Madness. These teams have automatically qualified for the NCAA Tournament and will not need to wait to see if they make it in on Selection Sunday. However, they will see which region they will play in as well as their seeding.

Ad

Trending

Conference Team America East Bryant American Athletic N/A Atlantic 10 N/A ACC Duke ASUN Lipscomb Big 12 Houston Big East St. John's Big Sky Montana Big South High Point Big Ten N/A Big West UC San Diego CAA UNC Wilmington Conference USA Liberty Horizon League Robert Morris Ivy League Yale MAAC Mount St. Mary's AMAC Akron MEAC Norfolk State Missouri Valley Drake Mountain West Colorado State Northeast Saint Francis Ohio Valley SIUE Patriot League American University SEC Florida Southern Wofford Southland McNeese SWAC Alabama State Summit League Omaha Sun Belt Troy West Coast Gonzaga WAC Grand Canyon

Ad

How many automatic bids are there in March Madness?

Almost 50% of the NCAA Tournament is filled with automatic bids as 31 of the 68 spots in March Madness are filled by automatic bids. The remaining 37 slots in the bracket will be filled by teams that did not receive the automatic bid and will be unveiled during the Selection Sunday show after being selected by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Ad

How automatic bids affect bracket seeding

The automatic bids do not significantly impact the bracket seeding. Seeding is more determined by a group of factors instead of solely by automatic bids so it plays a part, but does not guarantee a specific seed.

Does every conference get an automatic bid?

Every NCAA Division I basketball conference gets one automatic bid to allow for a more wide-open field of opponents. The 31 conferences each are awarded the automatic bid that the conference receives while the other remaining members wait until Selection Sunday to see if they are going to be in the NCAA Tournament as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here