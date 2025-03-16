  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • March Madness automatic bids tracker: List of teams that have clinched spots in the Men's NCAA Tournament

March Madness automatic bids tracker: List of teams that have clinched spots in the Men's NCAA Tournament

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 16, 2025 19:56 GMT
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship-Florida vs Tennessee - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship-Florida vs Tennessee - Source: Imagn

Selection Sunday is here, and a good percentage of the 2025 March Madness field is already in through the automatic bids. With conference tournaments wrapping up, the field is shaping up. We still have to wait to see exactly how the bracket is going to wind up looking, but we continue to see teams punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Let's take a deeper dive into the 2025 March Madness automatic bids tracker to see how this is shaping out.

2025 March Madness automatic bids tracker

The table below is all of the conferences and the teams that received the automatic bid for the 2025 March Madness. These teams have automatically qualified for the NCAA Tournament and will not need to wait to see if they make it in on Selection Sunday. However, they will see which region they will play in as well as their seeding.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
ConferenceTeam
America EastBryant
American AthleticN/A
Atlantic 10N/A
ACCDuke
ASUNLipscomb
Big 12Houston
Big EastSt. John's
Big SkyMontana
Big SouthHigh Point
Big TenN/A
Big WestUC San Diego
CAAUNC Wilmington
Conference USALiberty
Horizon LeagueRobert Morris
Ivy LeagueYale
MAACMount St. Mary's
AMACAkron
MEACNorfolk State
Missouri ValleyDrake
Mountain WestColorado State
NortheastSaint Francis
Ohio ValleySIUE
Patriot LeagueAmerican University
SECFlorida
SouthernWofford
SouthlandMcNeese
SWACAlabama State
Summit LeagueOmaha
Sun BeltTroy
West CoastGonzaga
WACGrand Canyon
Ad

How many automatic bids are there in March Madness?

Almost 50% of the NCAA Tournament is filled with automatic bids as 31 of the 68 spots in March Madness are filled by automatic bids. The remaining 37 slots in the bracket will be filled by teams that did not receive the automatic bid and will be unveiled during the Selection Sunday show after being selected by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

Ad

How automatic bids affect bracket seeding

The automatic bids do not significantly impact the bracket seeding. Seeding is more determined by a group of factors instead of solely by automatic bids so it plays a part, but does not guarantee a specific seed.

Does every conference get an automatic bid?

Every NCAA Division I basketball conference gets one automatic bid to allow for a more wide-open field of opponents. The 31 conferences each are awarded the automatic bid that the conference receives while the other remaining members wait until Selection Sunday to see if they are going to be in the NCAA Tournament as well.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी