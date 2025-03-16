March Madness automatic bids tracker: List of Teams That Have Clinched Spots in the Women's NCAA Tournament

The 2025 March Madness bracket is beginning to take shape as the conference tournaments are winding down. The automatic bids have shown which teams are not going to have to wait until the Selection Sunday show to determine whether they are playing in the NCAA Tournament.
The bracket itself is still going to need to be determined as more than half the NCAA Tournament field is going to be filled by the at-large bids. However, a critical number of former March Madness winners have been from teams that have won their respective conference tournaments.
Let's take a closer look at the 2025 March Madness automatic bids tracker to see which teams have already punched their ticket to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
2025 March Madness automatic bids tracker
The 2025 March Madness Selection Sunday Show is going to be happening soon, and here are the teams with an automatic bid.
How many automatic bids are there in March Madness?
Just like the men's March Madness, the women's March Madness bracket has 31 automatic bids that are awarded through each NCAA Division I women's basketball conference. The other 37 spots in the tournament will be selected during the Selection Sunday show.
How automatic bids impact bracket seeding
The automatic bids do have some impact in terms of seeding, as they are automatically in the NCAA Tournament and do not have to worry about the First Four. However, winning a conference tournament does not mean they are going to be slotted at a specific seed.
Does every conference get an automatic bid?
Yes, every NCAA Division I conference in women's basketball receives one automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. In order to win the automatic bid, that team needs to win its respective conference's tournament. The other 37 teams make the conference tournament through at-large bids.
