  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • March Madness automatic bids tracker: List of Teams That Have Clinched Spots in the Women's NCAA Tournament

March Madness automatic bids tracker: List of Teams That Have Clinched Spots in the Women's NCAA Tournament

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 16, 2025 21:05 GMT
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship-Creighton vs UConn - Source: Imagn
NCAA Women's Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship-Creighton vs UConn - Source: Imagn

The 2025 March Madness bracket is beginning to take shape as the conference tournaments are winding down. The automatic bids have shown which teams are not going to have to wait until the Selection Sunday show to determine whether they are playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

The bracket itself is still going to need to be determined as more than half the NCAA Tournament field is going to be filled by the at-large bids. However, a critical number of former March Madness winners have been from teams that have won their respective conference tournaments.

Let's take a closer look at the 2025 March Madness automatic bids tracker to see which teams have already punched their ticket to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

2025 March Madness automatic bids tracker

The 2025 March Madness Selection Sunday Show is going to be happening soon, and here are the teams with an automatic bid.

ConferenceAutomatic Bid
America EastVermont
American AthleticSouth Florida
Atlantic 10George Mason
ACCDuke
ASUNFlorida Gulf Coast
Big 12TCU
Big EastUConn
Big SkyMontana State
Big SouthHigh Point
Big TenUCLA
Big WestUC San Diego
CAAN/A
Conference USALiberty
Horizon LeagueGreen Bay
Ivy LeagueHarvard
MAACFairfield
MACBall State
MEACNorfolk State
Missouri Valley N/A
Mountain WestSan Diego State
NortheastFDU
Ohio ValleyTennessee Tech
Patriot LeagueLehigh
SECSouth Carolina
SouthernUNC Greensboro
SouthlandStephen F. Austin
SWACSouthern
Summit LeagueSouth Dakota State
Sun BeltArkansas State
West CoastOregon State
WACGrand Canyon
Ad

How many automatic bids are there in March Madness?

Just like the men's March Madness, the women's March Madness bracket has 31 automatic bids that are awarded through each NCAA Division I women's basketball conference. The other 37 spots in the tournament will be selected during the Selection Sunday show.

How automatic bids impact bracket seeding

The automatic bids do have some impact in terms of seeding, as they are automatically in the NCAA Tournament and do not have to worry about the First Four. However, winning a conference tournament does not mean they are going to be slotted at a specific seed.

Ad

Does every conference get an automatic bid?

Yes, every NCAA Division I conference in women's basketball receives one automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. In order to win the automatic bid, that team needs to win its respective conference's tournament. The other 37 teams make the conference tournament through at-large bids.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी