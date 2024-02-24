March Madness bubble watch 2024: Top 10 teams that need a strong finish to ensure bids

On the last weekend of college basketball before March, NCAA Tournament bubble teams are scrambling. Most of the likely NCAA field would still love to bolster their case. But for teams on the very cusp of the inside or outside of the NCAA bubble, this weekend is enormous.

NCAA Bubble Watch 2024

Here are the five biggest bubble-on-bubble games for ten teams looking to stay in or leap into the NCAA Tournament field. Here's the details on those games.

Bubble Games to Watch on Saturday

Butler at Seton Hall

Seton Hall's Kadary Richmond has a big game with Butler.

Time: 8:30 PM EST/5:30 PST, Saturday

TV: FS2

This is a critical matchup with Seton Hall (17-9, 10-5 in Big East) in slightly better shape than Butler (16-11, 7-9). The majority of brackets on BracketMatrix.com have both teams in, but it's close.

Mississippi State at LSU

LSU coach Matt McMahon boasts recent wins over South Carolina and Kentucky. Mississippi State is a big matchup for his Tigers.

Time: 8:30 PM EST/5:30 PST, Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Mississippi State (18-8, 7-6 in the SEC) had been a likely tournament team, but has struggled. Meanwhile, LSU (14-12, 6-7) had looked hopeless, but has had a couple of impressive recent wins over South Carolina and Kentucky. LSU needs every win it can get, but State is the team hanging onto an NCAA bid.

Utah at Colorado

Coach Craig Smith and Utah are trying to hang onto an NCAA berth.

Time: 9:00 PM EST/6:00 PST

TV: Pac 12 Network

Utah (16-10, 7-8 in Pac 12) is the team with the better postseason case, but Colorado (17-9, 8-7) is the one with the slightly better record. This one may end up being a de facto elimination game for NCAA Tournament consideration.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga

Anton Watson and the Gonzaga Bulldogs really need a win over Santa Clara to boost their resume.

Time: 10:00 PM EST/7:00 PM PST.

TV: ESPN2

Gonzaga (21-6, 11-2 in the WCC) is usually set in stone, but this year's group has some bad losses and an unconvincing record. While St. Mary's is a lock for the Touranment, Santa Clara (18-10, 9-4) would love to be the second WCC team, and a win over Gonzaga could put them into that conversation.

Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

Ole Miss coach Chris Beard could use a win over South Carolina to help the Rebels' Tournament standing.

Time: 3:30 PM EST/12:30 PST

TV: SEC Network

South Carolina (21-5, 9-4) is still probably in safe range, but the Gamecocks have been slipping. Meanwhile, Ole Miss (19-7, 6-7) could use every win it can grab to bolster its NCAA situation. While this game might not register as a bubble battle to everyone, if Ole Miss wins, Carolina might continue an awkward slide.

