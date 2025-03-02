Mark Sears Stats Tonight: How did Alabama star fare vs Tennessee (Mar. 1)

Mark Sears scored at least 21 points for the fourth straight game but couldn't help No. 6 Alabama (23-6, 12-4) get past No. 5 Tennessee (24-5, 11-5) 79-76 in an SEC clash on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1 guard came up with 24 points, making 7-of-16 shots from the field (including 4-of-9 from the 3-point line) and 6-of-6 from the free-throw area. The fifth-year player out of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, also tallied two rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes for the Crimson Tide, who lost to a 3-pointer by Volunteers' guard Jahmai Mashack at the buzzer.

Sears put up 12 points, two rebounds and one assist in the first half on two 3-pointers, one layup, one jumper and two free throws. He scored five in Alabama's 13-2 spurt, which turned a 33-29 deficit to a 42-35 lead with seven seconds remaining in the opening half.

The senior guard added 12 points on two triples, four free throws and a layup. Sears also dished off three assists, which helped the Nate Oats-coached squad keep a 76-72 lead with 36 seconds left.

That was the last time the Crimson Tide had the lead, as it allowed Tennessee to score seven straight points, highlighted by Jahmai Mashack's game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.

Here are Mark Sears' final stats in Alabama's loss to Tennessee:

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF Mark Sears 37 24 2 4 0 0 7-16 4-9 6-6 2 2

Crimson Tide vs Volunteers Game Recap: Tennessee escapes as Mark Sears' Alabama squanders four-point lead in final 36 seconds

Tennessee scored seven unanswered points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Jahmai Mashack, to lift the Volunteers to a 79-76 win over Alabama in an SEC clash on Saturday at Food City Center in Knoxville.

After Labaron Philon made a 3-point play that handed Alabama a 76-72 lead with 36 seconds left, Tennessee took six seconds to tie the game, as Chaz Lanier made a layup and was fouled by Grant Nelson.

Lanier missed the bonus charity, but Mashack was fouled by Jarin Stevenson in a looseball incursion, which gave the Volunteers another opportunity to force a deadlock. Mashack sank both free throws to knot the count at 76-76.

Alabama had an opportunity to win the game but was whistled for a five-second violation on the in-bounds play. The Volunteers were given a final chance, and Mashack nailed a 3-pointer, handing Tennessee the win.

Mashack finished the game with 11 points. Jordan Gainey and Chaz Lanier led Tennessee, which shot 42.6% from the field, with 18 points each, while Zakai Zeigler added 15.

Labaron Philon tallied 13 points, while Aden Holloway added 11 for Mark Sears and Co., who outrebounded the Volunteers 43-32 but still suffered a heartbreaking setback.

What did you think about Mark Sears' performance against Tennessee? Let's know your views in the comments section:

