Marquette vs Connecticut Predictions, Odds and Picks - Feb. 17 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

We have one of the best games on the college basketball slate so far this season as the fourth-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles head to the XL Center on Saturday afternoon to take on the top-ranked UConn Huskies. The tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

The Golden Eagles (19-5, 10-3 Big East) are on an eight-game winning streak after a 78-72 road win over the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday. The Huskies (23-2, 13-1) are on a massive 13-game winning streak after a 101-65 dominant road win on Wednesday against the DePaul Blue Demons.

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. UConn Huskies betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Marquette Golden Eagles +7.5 (-115) Over 147.5 (-110) +250 UConn Huskies -7.5 (-105) Under 147.5 (-110) -310

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. UConn Huskies head-to-head

This will be the 16th meeting between the Marquette Golden Eagles and the UConn Huskies. The latter leads the record 8-7. Their most recent game was on March 10, 2023, when Marquette won 70-68 at a neutral site.

Where to watch Marquette Golden Eagles vs. UConn Huskies

This game between two of the top five programs in college basketball will air on linear television (FOX) as well as on streaming (YouTube TV, Fubo and Sling).

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. UConn Huskies critical injuries

Marquette

Guard Sean Jones: Knee (OUT)

UConn

Forward Jayden Ross: Illness (Questionable)

Marquette Golden Eagles vs. UConn Huskies: Best picks and prediction

Senior guard Tyler Kolek has shown to be the top scoring option for either program, shooting 49.5% overall, 41.0% from beyond the arc, and 87.8% from the free throw line. He increased from 12.9 to 16.1 points per game this season.

The records and rankings do not necessarily show this but UConn is not the same national championship team from last year and Marquette is capable of taking a win.

It is difficult to imagine this game being a blowout in either direction and 7.5 points is a large difference. Marquette should be able to keep this game close and cover the spread. Expecting a win inside the XL Center is difficult but they should cover the spread.

Pick: Marquette Golden Eagles +7.5 (-115)