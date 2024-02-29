  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Marquette vs Providence injury report and predictions, February 28: Latest on Justyn Fernandez, Bryce Hopkins and more

Marquette vs Providence injury report and predictions, February 28: Latest on Justyn Fernandez, Bryce Hopkins and more

By Andrés Linares
Modified Feb 29, 2024 04:20 IST
DePaul v Marquette
Marquette is one of the best teams in the nation.

Fifth-ranked Marquette will face Providence at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday in an exciting match-up between two ranked Big East schools at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Golden Eagles (21-6, 12-4 Big East) are second in the Big East. While they boast an impressive home record of 13-1, their away record of 6-4 is less impressive. They are below No. 1 UConn in the Big East standings, with the Huskies (25-3, 15-2) 2.5 games ahead of the Golden Eagles.

youtube-cover

Marquette defeated the Xavier Musketeers 88-64 on Sunday. Xavier is having a mediocre season at 13-15. Marquette's top scorer was guard Kameron Jones, who scored 34 points. Guard Tyler Kolek led them in assists with 20.

The Providence Friars (18-9, 12-4) are ranked fifth in the Big East, below Creighton and above Villanova. They have a strong home record of 10-4 but also have a weak spot in their 3-7 road record.

youtube-cover

Providence's last game was also against the Xavier Musketeers, who they also defeated 75-79 on Feb. 21. Their top scorer was guard Devin Carter, who had 22 points, seven assists and 11 rebounds. Guard Jayden Pierre also had a good game with 17 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Marquette vs. Providence injury report

Marquette injury report

No players have been reported as injured for this game.

Providence injury report

  • Justyn Fernandez G- Out until early March/ Knee
  • Bryce Hopkins F- Out for the season/ Knee

Marquette vs. Providence odds

  • Marquette vs. Providence spread: Marquette -10.5
  • Marquette vs. Providence over/under: 149.5 points
  • Marquette vs. Providence money line: Marquette -594, Providence +430

These are the odds according to SportLine.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?