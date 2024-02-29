Fifth-ranked Marquette will face Providence at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday in an exciting match-up between two ranked Big East schools at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Golden Eagles (21-6, 12-4 Big East) are second in the Big East. While they boast an impressive home record of 13-1, their away record of 6-4 is less impressive. They are below No. 1 UConn in the Big East standings, with the Huskies (25-3, 15-2) 2.5 games ahead of the Golden Eagles.

Marquette defeated the Xavier Musketeers 88-64 on Sunday. Xavier is having a mediocre season at 13-15. Marquette's top scorer was guard Kameron Jones, who scored 34 points. Guard Tyler Kolek led them in assists with 20.

The Providence Friars (18-9, 12-4) are ranked fifth in the Big East, below Creighton and above Villanova. They have a strong home record of 10-4 but also have a weak spot in their 3-7 road record.

Providence's last game was also against the Xavier Musketeers, who they also defeated 75-79 on Feb. 21. Their top scorer was guard Devin Carter, who had 22 points, seven assists and 11 rebounds. Guard Jayden Pierre also had a good game with 17 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Marquette vs. Providence injury report

Marquette injury report

No players have been reported as injured for this game.

Providence injury report

Justyn Fernandez G- Out until early March/ Knee

Bryce Hopkins F- Out for the season/ Knee

Marquette vs. Providence odds

Marquette vs. Providence spread: Marquette -10.5

Marquette vs. Providence over/under: 149.5 points

Marquette vs. Providence money line: Marquette -594, Providence +430

These are the odds according to SportLine.