Marquette vs Xavier basketball injury report and predictions, March 13: Latest on Trey Green, Lassina Traore and more

The Big East Tournament quarterfinals are about to begin, with Marquette vs. Xavier as a marquee clash. The No. 4-ranked Xavier Musketeers (21-10) face the No. 5-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles (22-9), in what is expected to be one of the most competitive games of the Big East Tournament.

Both Marquette and Xavier earned byes through the first round of the tournament. As a result, this will be the first matchup of the tournament for both teams.

Both teams are dealing with multiple players being on the injury report. However, Xavier is dealing with more tangible injuries.

Marquette vs Xavier basketball injuries

Al Amadou, Marquette

Al Amadou has been out all season because he is redshirting.

Sean Jones, Marquette

Similarly, Sean Jones is also redshirting this season.

Trey Green, Xavier

Trey Green was an effective player coming off the bench early in the season. However, he went down with an undisclosed injury in December and has not been able to return to the lineup. He is listed as out against Marquette.

Lassina Traore, Xavier

Lassina Traore transferred to Xavier this season and was expected to have an immediate impact. However, he suffered a knee injury before the season and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Roddie Anderson, Xavier

Lastly, Roddie Anderson is on the injury report because he is redshirting this season. So, he will not be available for Marquette vs Xavier on Thursday.

Marquette vs Xavier basketball prediction

Marquette vs Xavier is expected to be one of the tightest games of the Big East Tournament. Xavier enters the game on a seven-game win streak. Conversely, Marquette finished the season poorly, losing its final two games.

Regardless, this is expected to be a close game. These two faced off early in the season, on December 21st. Marquette narrowly won 72-70. According to DraftKings, Marquette is the favorite again, with -140 odds, while Xavier is the +120 underdog.

Prediction: Marquette 75, Xavier 73

