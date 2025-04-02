Maryland basketball transfer portal: Full list of Terrapins set to transfer following Kevin Willard's Villanova move

The Maryland Terrapins are undergoing a season of change. Head coach Kevin Willard decided to leave the team after their March Madness exit and took the head coaching job at Villanova. In response, the Terrapins hired a former Texas A&M Aggies coach as their next head coach.

However, having a new head coach has not helped the Terrapins in the transfer portal. Several players have entered the portal since the news that Kevin Willard would be leaving the team. The transfer portal officially opened on March 24th and will close on April 22nd.

Maryland players in the transfer portal following Kevin Willard's Villanova move

DeShawn Harris-Smith

DeShawn Harris-Smith is the most recent player to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal. This is not a surprise, as he saw his usage rate drop significantly in his sophomore season.

After a freshman season where he averaged 29.5 minutes and 7.3 points per game, his usage rate dropped to 15.3 minutes and 2.5 points per game. As a result, he is entering the portal for a fresh opportunity.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Ja'Kobie Gillespie transferred to Maryland this past season and started all 36 games. He had a successful year, averaging 14.7 points per game. However, he has opted to enter the transfer portal again. It is unclear if this is in direct response to the news that Kevin Willard will not be returning to the team.

Rodney Rice

Similarly, Rodney Rice transferred to the Terrapins this past offseason from Virginia Tech. In his first and only season with the team, he started 32 of 36 games and averaged 13.8 points per game. This was a big step up from the previous year, when he only averaged 7.4 points per game at Virginia Tech. However, he will not be returning.

Tafara Gapare

Tafara Gapare will be joining his fourth team in as many seasons with the announcement that he is entering the transfer portal. The forward has struggled to become more than a role player on each team he has joined. This past season, he only averaged 3.4 points per game for the Terrapins.

Jay Young

Jay Young is looking for a new opportunity. After only averaging 1.8 points per game at Maryland this past season, he is entering the transfer portal. He will be joining his fourth team in four seasons.

