Maryland vs Illinois Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 14 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Maryland vs Illinois continues the day's extremely packed college basketball schedule, and it features another ranked vs unranked matchup. The #10 Fighting Illini are facing a Terrapins team that have underperformed in their sixteen games thus far. Maryland is sitting at the bottom half of the Big Ten with a 10-6 record--not bad on paper, but they've only won two of their last five.

Illinois, on the other hand, will be hosting this game where they've been almost unbeatable this year. They're an excellent 9-1 at home hosting a team that has only one one of their four road games this season. Furthermore, they're right on the heels of the Wisconsin Badgers at the top of the Big Ten standings, just a game and a half behind.

At 12-3 on the season and winners of eight of their last 10, the Fighting Illini have all the confidence in the world heading into this game. But stranger things have happened--this is college basketball, after all.

Match Details

Fixture: Maryland vs Illinois, NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Sunday, January 14th, 2024, 2 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois

College Basketball Bets Today: Maryland vs Illinois betting odds, lines and over/under

Odds:

Maryland Terrapins: +8.5 (-110)

Illinois Fighting Illini: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

PASS

Over/Under:

Over: 138.5 (-115)

Under: 138.5 (-105)

Maryland vs Illinois Prediction

One could say that Illinois has superior talent and skill coming into this clash, which could mean they have the tools to dominate Maryland with an offensive onslaught. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask lead the way for the Fighting Illini on offense, with the two averaging a combined 35.8 PPG (Shannon Jr. leads the team with 21.7 PPG). But that's not to say that Maryland won't have their own offense to bear down on Illinois, as one will soon see.

The Terps have their own flamethrower in senior guard Jahmir Young, who leads the team in points, assists, steals, and 3P%. He averages 19.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, and is coming off a remarkable 37-point performance on the road against the UCLA Bruins. So safe to say, both the Terps and the Fighting Illini will not be lacking in terms of offense. The only question is, who can stop who?

Perhaps Maryland has the advantage in that area, as they lead the conference in opponent PPG (only allowing a shade above 63 points per game). But everything else needs to be seen unfold live, so it's best to just catch this game as it happens.