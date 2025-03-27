Mason Miller transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Creighton forward ft. Florida

Creighton forward Mason Miller is hitting the transfer portal. A three-year player at Creighton, Miller is a 6-foot-8 forward who has been most noticeable for his perimeter shooting. A four-star recruit out of high school, Miller saw his playing time decrease in 2024-25 at Creighton. Here are five possible portal destinations for the sharpshooter's final college year.

Top 5 portal landing spots for Mason Miller

Playing at Memphis for Penny Hardaway could be a possibility for Miller. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Florida

Of course, Mason Miller's father, Mike, was a star at Florida, so there'll be some talk around the Gators. The issue here is one of role. Mason has scored 3.0 points per game at Creighton. Moving on to one of the top programs in the nation doesn't seem like a great strategy for getting more minutes. Florida makes sense if Mason wants to be part of a top team. Otherwise, not as much.

4. Indiana

New coach Darian DeVries will be building up a roster at IU. Hoosiers recruited Mason Miller when he was out of high school. Miller can shoot consistently and has made 97 career baskets in three seasons, but 76 came from 3-point range. That's his skill and it could help immediately at IU.

3. TCU

TCU is another school that went after Miller when he was out of high school. Last year, Jamie Dixon's team was 348th in Division I basketball in 3-point accuracy (30.0%). That sounds like a prescription for more pure shooters, and again, that is Mason Miller's role in a nutshell. He'd have trouble finding a team requiring perimeter help, thus, TCU could be an immediate factor for Miller.

2. Ohio State

The Buckeyes are another team that went hard after Mason Miller as a high school recruit. Jake Diebler's squad isn't a bad shooting bunch, but it didn't take several perimeter shots. Diebler was a 3-point ace as a player, so he might be more ready than most to nab a transfer shooter to help his squad in 2025-26.

1. Memphis

There are a couple of factors here. One, this is a team that recruited Miller before. Two, Miller grew up just outside Memphis. Third, like Ohio State, Memphis shoots the 3-pointer well, but not enough. The Tigers' 19.8 3-point attempts per game were 303rd in Division I (while their 37.6% was 24th nationally). Miller might fit well in Memphis.

What do you think of Mason Miller's portal possibilities? Share your take below in our comments section!

