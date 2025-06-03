“Matt Painter in the crowd somewhere”: Hoops fans react to 14YO hooper Jeremy Gohier’s insane 7’6 height

14-year-old Canadian hooper Jeremy Gohier has recently made rumblings in the basketball world for his insane height. On Monday, June 2, @br_hoops on Instagram uploaded a clip of the young talent to be checking out of the Canadian U16 basketball team's first game in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup.
Gohier and the rest of coach Chris Cheng's squad won their first game against Valenzuela on the same day by four points, 66-62. The lengthy center then logged in for nine minutes in the matchup and ended up with three rebounds and a block.
"14 year old Jeremy Gohier is a monster 😈 @jaygohier @americup," @br_hoops on Instagram captioned with an emoji.
College basketball fans and spectators then reacted by dropping their takes on what this could mean for the sport moving forward.
"Matt Painter in the crowd somewhere," one user pointed out.
"USA Basketball is doomed," another user wrote with a Canadian flag and a basketball emoji.
"Jeremy grew two inches. He was 7-foot-4. Olivier watch out. Hope they will be on the same NBA team when both are ready. Powerhouse for their NBA team! Go Jeremy!!," a user explained.
Other users all over the comment section then wondered where Gohier could've gotten his stature from.
"Tf they feeding those kids in Canada??," one user said.
"At this point, there's gotta be a generic lab somewhere. They ain't slick," another user wrote.
"What province is he from," another questioned.
"They better play him more next game," a user posted.
Gohier is currently has a listed height of 7-foot-6, per his FIBA profile, and plays for the Canadian club Nobel Elite apart from his national team duties.
Matt Painter recently mentored Memphis Grizzlies' standout stalwart in Canadian native Zach Edey
Perhaps one program that Jeremy Gohier could potentially look at when the time comes that he starts looking at potential college basketball landing spots is with coach Matt Painter's Purdue Boilermakers. Painter has served as the storied program's main tactitian for about two decades now, entering his 21st season in the 2025-26 campaign, and recently produced the 7-foot-4 stalwart Zach Edey.
Edey, who is also a Canadian bigman just like Gohier, has recently taken his talents into the NBA and was recently named to the 2025 All-Rookie First Team after a remarkable first year with the Memphis Grizzlies that saw him average 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest.
He and the rest of Painter's squad famously went all the way to the 2024 NCAA national championship game, but unfortunately lost to the UConn Huskies, 75-60. In his final year of collegiate hoops in the 2023-24 campaign, Edey averaged 25.2 markers, 12.2 boards, 2.0 dimes and 2.2 swats a game under the tutelage of Painter.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here