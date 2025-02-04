“Mavs should’ve at least traded Luka for Cooper Flagg”: Hoops fans speculate Duke star’s NBA landing spot after blockbuster Lakers trade

College basketball fans are still feeling the after-effects of the blockbuster NBA trade that sent former Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for big man Anthony Davis. Even the name of Duke freshman Cooper Flagg was seen in online chatter about the trade.

The 6-foot-10 guard is projected by many experts to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Flagg has also been branded by many as a generational talent and he hasn't disappointed them by putting up NBA-worthy numbers while leading the Blue Devils to a 19-2 record that has them ranked at No. 2 in the AP rankings.

With the 2025 NBA draft lottery looming on the horizon, fans are now speculating Flagg's NBA destination amid the blockbuster Doncic-Davis swap that transpired during the weekend, Here's what fans had to say.

"If the Mavs land Cooper Flagg, I will then believe the NBA is rigged. It’s all for ratings!," one fan wrote.

"Sooo will the NBA rig the draft now to bring Cooper Flagg to the Mavs like they did for the Pels to get Zion when they had to make their b**llsh*t Lakers trade?," another fan wrote.

"Rightfully so. Mavs should’ve atleast traded Luka for Cooper Flagg," an X user wrote in response to a post giving the Mavs an F grade for the trade.

"Wait, did the Mavs take a look at what is assembling in Houston and Luka's poor conditioning and just punt on the yr to take a chance on drafting Flagg?," one Twitter user said.

"All the conspiracy talk about the Luka trade... I will believe it if somehow Dallas ends up with Cooper Flagg as a reward for doing business," an NBA fan tweeted.

"Or they could've just gotten an absolute haul of picks for Luka and then try go for Cooper Flagg," a fan wrote in response to a post that spoke about Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

"They traded Luka and (are) not getting Cooper Flagg or AJ Dybantsa for it, dog, I am cackling," an X user said.

Odds see Pelicans, Wizards, Jazz as favorites to land Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA draft; Dallas Mavericks 11th best

Three teams have the best chance of landing Duke phenom Cooper Flagg according to the oddsmakers. The New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz have a +500 chance of securing the services of the Blue Devils superstar, as per the latest odds.

Brooklyn Nets follow the Pelicans, Wizards and Jazz with a +550 chance of acquiring the 6-foot-10 guard while the Charlotte Hornets round out the Top 5 with +600 odds.

Portland Trail Blazers (+850), Chicago Bulls (+1000), Toronto Raptors (+1000), San Antonio Spurs (+1600) and the Philadelphia 76ers (+4000) have the next best odds while the Dallas Mavericks are currently 11th at +5000.

There are still at least three months left to determine which team will earn the best chance of getting Cooper Flagg through the NBA draft lottery. There are times when the ping-pong balls are friendly to lower-ranked teams and there are also instances when bad karma has befallen them.

